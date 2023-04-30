Norfolk Tides win series finale at Charlotte, lead IL heading into May

The Norfolk Tides (19-7) defeated the Charlotte Knights, 6-3, on Sunday at Truist Field, to take the teams’ six-game series, four games to two.

The win also gives the Tides (19-7) the best record in the International League heading into the month of May.

Tides starter Chris Vallimont started off hot, retiring the first nine Knights he faced. But in the fourth, he gave up a leadoff double to Tim Anderson, who’s on MLB rehab for the Chicago White Sox. After Anderson advanced to third on a groundout, he scored on a single by Hanser Alberto to tie the game.

Alberto, who’s also on MLB rehab, later scored on a two-run homer by Carlos Perez to make it a 3-1 lead for Charlotte.

The Tides, who gotten on the board in the third on a solo homer from Shayne Fontana, wouldn’t score again until the seventh inning, when they took the lead on a four-spot.

Fontana ripped a two-run triple to centerfield, and then scored on a two-run homer by Mark Kolozsvary to take the 5-3 lead for Norfolk.

Daz Cameron launched a solo home run to lead off the top of the ninth inning to cap the 6-3 win.

Ryan Watson relieved Vallimont in the sixth and finished the game by tossing 4.0 scoreless innings to earn the win.

Norfolk returns home Tuesday to host the Durham Bulls after a league off-day on Monday. The Tides will host the Bulls for a six-game set after Norfolk opened the season with a three-game sweep.

Durham is currently ranked second in the International League East, trailing Norfolk by 2.5 games at the conclusion of this game.