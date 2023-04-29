Norfolk Tides split doubleheader in Charlotte: Stowers goes deep three times

The Norfolk Tides (17-7) split a doubleheader against the Charlotte Knights (12-13) on Friday night at Truist Field,

The Knights took Game 1 of the twinbill, 6-3, and the Tides bounced back in Game 2, winning 8-4.

Kyle Stowers hit two homers in the Game 1 loss, and added a third blast in the win in Game 2.

VMI alum Reed Garrett closed out the Game 2 win with three strikeouts in a scoreless ninth.

Cole Irvin (2-0, 5.73 ERA) gets the start for the Tides in Saturday’s game, which has a 7:04 p.m. first pitch.