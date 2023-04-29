Countries
Norfolk Tides split doubleheader in Charlotte: Stowers goes deep three times
Norfolk Tides split doubleheader in Charlotte: Stowers goes deep three times

Chris Graham
Norfolk TidesThe Norfolk Tides (17-7) split a doubleheader against the Charlotte Knights (12-13) on Friday night at Truist Field,

The Knights took Game 1 of the twinbill, 6-3, and the Tides bounced back in Game 2, winning 8-4.

Kyle Stowers hit two homers in the Game 1 loss, and added a third blast in the win in Game 2.

VMI alum Reed Garrett closed out the Game 2 win with three strikeouts in a scoreless ninth.

Cole Irvin (2-0, 5.73 ERA) gets the start for the Tides in Saturday’s game, which has a 7:04 p.m. first pitch.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

