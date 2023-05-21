Norfolk Tides rally from six down to defeat Syracuse Mets, 8-7

The Norfolk Tides (31-12) defeated the Syracuse Mets (18-26), 12-7, on Saturday night at Harbor Park.

With only a 5 percent chance to win the game with one out in the bottom of the third, the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, completed another six-run comeback.

Unlike the pitcher’s duel from the night before, runs were in abundance early. Jaylin Davis capitalized on a successful double steal attempt during his at-bat and knocked in two runs on a single to left, allowing Syracuse to jump ahead 2-0 in the first inning of play.

The Mets would tack on a few more in the following frame. A throwing error extended the inning, allowing the line to continue to move which set up Danny Mendick and Ronny Mauricio for back-to-back RBI knocks that put Syracuse up by five runs.

A loud crack of the bat courtesy of Josh Lester put the Tides on the board in the home half of the second as he blasted one to right-center for a solo shot, his 12th home run of the year.

The Syracuse bats continued to stay hot in the third as a triple smoked into the left-center gap off the bat of Lorenzo Cedrola scored the sixth run of the game for the Mets. A seventh Syracuse run would cross before the top of the third came to a close.

While the Tides found themselves in a similar hole as they were only a few days prior, they were able to yet again conquer a six-run deficit which began with a Jordan Westburg RBI double. Lester followed up Westburg with an RBI double of his own that scored two, closing the gap on the Mets with the scoreboard reading 7-4 in favor of Syracuse.

Only one Tide had been retired in the third when Lewin Díaz crushed a line drive home run into the party deck in right field, bringing home three runs and tying the game at seven apiece. The Tides brought more offensive firepower in the fourth with Daz Cameron lining a two-out two-run double into the gap to give Norfolk their first lead of the game, 9-7.

Game Notes

Reaching base in four out of five of his plate appearances was Daz Cameron, who went 1-for-2 with a go-ahead RBI double in the fourth and three walks…he extends his on-base streak to 12 games and is hitting .333 (14-for-42) with six runs, five doubles, a home run, seven RBI and eight walks (.442 OBP) in that stretch.

Kicking things off in the run department for the Tides tonight was Josh Lester who went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, and four RBI…it is his third multi-hit game of the series and he is now batting .450 (9-for-20) against the Mets with three doubles, three home runs, and six RBI.

The later innings belonged to the Tides as they added three insurance runs. Two came on an Anthony Bemboom single in the seventh and the other on a Lester double in the eighth. As the Syracuse bats went silent, Norfolk came away with the 12-7 victory.

Next Up

Norfolk looks to earn the series win against Syracuse tomorrow afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Expected to toe the rubber for the Tides is LHP Keegan Akin (0-0, 3.00). LHP David Peterson (0-1, 7.20) is slated to make the start for the Mets.