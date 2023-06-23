Countries
Sports

Norfolk Tides, Nashville Sounds split Thursday night doubleheader

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tidesThe Norfolk Tides (47-24) split a doubleheader against the Nashville Sounds (38-33), on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

It was Nashville, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, who got things started in Game 1 as Keston Hiura hit a two-out two-run home run that put the Sounds up 2-0 in the first.

A double down the left field line off the bat of Brice Turang added another Nashville run in the third.

After being held scoreless through three frames, Heston Kjerstad pounced on a hanging curveball, sending it over the wall for a solo shot to put the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on the board in the fourth.

Mike Brosseau helped the Sounds jump further ahead with a two-run blast in the home half of the fourth. Nashville tacked on another in the fifth with an RBI single from Abraham Toro. Turang brought in a run on a groundout in the sixth, capping the scoring in Game 1 with the Tides falling 7-1 to Nashville.

The Tides were off to a hot start in Game 2 when César Prieto knocked in two with an RBI single in the first to give the Tides a 2-0 lead.

Prieto struck again in the third with a solo blast to put the Tides up by three and that would be all the Tides would need to earn the victory, splitting the doubleheader with a 3-0 Game 2 win.

The Tides are back at it again tomorrow with at Nashville with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. The Tides will send RHP Chris Vallimont (2-4, 4.70) to the mound and RHP Janson Junk (3-4, 4.23).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

