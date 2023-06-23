Norfolk Tides, Nashville Sounds split Thursday night doubleheader

The Norfolk Tides (47-24) split a doubleheader against the Nashville Sounds (38-33), on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

It was Nashville, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, who got things started in Game 1 as Keston Hiura hit a two-out two-run home run that put the Sounds up 2-0 in the first.

A double down the left field line off the bat of Brice Turang added another Nashville run in the third.

After being held scoreless through three frames, Heston Kjerstad pounced on a hanging curveball, sending it over the wall for a solo shot to put the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on the board in the fourth.

Mike Brosseau helped the Sounds jump further ahead with a two-run blast in the home half of the fourth. Nashville tacked on another in the fifth with an RBI single from Abraham Toro. Turang brought in a run on a groundout in the sixth, capping the scoring in Game 1 with the Tides falling 7-1 to Nashville.

The Tides were off to a hot start in Game 2 when César Prieto knocked in two with an RBI single in the first to give the Tides a 2-0 lead.

Prieto struck again in the third with a solo blast to put the Tides up by three and that would be all the Tides would need to earn the victory, splitting the doubleheader with a 3-0 Game 2 win.

The Tides are back at it again tomorrow with at Nashville with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. The Tides will send RHP Chris Vallimont (2-4, 4.70) to the mound and RHP Janson Junk (3-4, 4.23).