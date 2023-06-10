Norfolk Tides go deep five times in 8-4 win at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

The Norfolk Tides (42-17) defeated Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (27-32), 8-4, on Friday night at PNC Field.

Five different Tides batters went deep in the contest, propelling Norfolk, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, to the Game 2 win.

Both offenses were held at bay through the first two frames, but Norfolk struck first in the third inning of play. José Godoy got things rolling as he drew a walk on an automatic ball and Terrin Vavra took advantage by launching a ball to dead center field for a two-run blast, putting the Tides on top, 2-0.

Only an inning later, Lewin Díaz checked in with a single to right that scored Joey Ortiz for the Tides third run. Later in the frame, Godoy blasted one to right, landing a hair over 400 feet away from home plate, giving Norfolk a 5-0 advantage.

The RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, would bounce back with a two-run blast of their own in the home half of the third coming off the bat of Franchy Cordero. Earning back one of those runs in the fourth was Connor Norby, who smacked the third home run of the game for the Tides with a solo shot to left to put Norfolk ahead by four at a 6-2 score.

The sixth inning yielded another Scranton/Wilkes-Barre run with Cordero knocking in a run on a sacrifice fly. The Tides fought back and found the scoreboard again in the seventh with Heston Kjerstad hitting a ball high into the twilight sky. With the center fielder losing track of the ball, Kjerstad was able to motor around the bases for an inside-the-park home run, giving the Tides a 7-3 lead.

The home run parade continued for the Tide in the ninth with Jordan Westburg launching a solo homer in the ninth. The RailRiders tallied a run in their final turn at bat, but the Tides were able to close it out, earning the 8-4 win.

Game Notes

Connor Norby went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk…he has now hit safely in 29 of his previous 36 games and is batting .302 (29-for-96) with 28 runs, 15 doubles, five home runs and 19 RBI.

Heston Kjerstad went 2-for-5 in the ballgame with a home run…his seventh inning round-tripper was an inside-the-park home run, the first inside-the-parker hit by a Tides player since Jahmai Jones did it on July 30, 2022 against Durham.

Next Up

Norfolk will take on the RailRiders in a doubleheader tomorrow, making up a postponed game from earlier in the week. First pitch scheduled at 4:05 p.m. for Game 1. Taking the hill for the Tides will be LHP Drew Rom (3-2, 3.82) and RHP Spenser Watkins (2-1, 6.55). The RailRiders will send RHP Will Warren (2-2, 7.04) for game one and have yet to announce a starter for Game 2.