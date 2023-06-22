Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsnorfolk tides defeat nashville sounds 8 3 clinch international league playoff berth
Sports

Norfolk Tides defeat Nashville Sounds, 8-3, clinch International League playoff berth

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball norfolk tides
(© AJ – stock.adobe.com)

The Norfolk Tides (46-23) defeated the Nashville Sounds (37-32), 8-3, Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

The victory clinched Norfolk as the first-half winners of the International League, boasting the best record for the first 75 league games.

It’s the first playoff berth berth for the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, since 2015.

Norfolk will host the International League Championship Series at Harbor Park in a best-of-three series. After the Tides finish their regular season on the road at Buffalo on Sept. 24, they return to Harbor Park to begin the playoffs on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The winner of the International League Championship Series will play against the winner of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series in a winner-take-all Triple-A National Championship Game on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Nevada.

Colton Cowser broke out the scoring for Norfolk, belting his ninth home run of the season in the first inning. That would hold the lead for the Tides until the bottom of the third, where Nashville took the lead on a two-run single by Brice Turang.

This came after a leadoff walk, followed by an error and a sac bunt to put runners on second and third with one out.

The Tides took the lead right back in the fourth. Cowser walked and Jordan Westburg singled to lead the inning off. They both scored on a two-run triple by Connor Norby to take the lead. He scored on a sac fly by César Prieto to put Norfolk up, 4-2.

Nashville, the Triple-A affiliate of the Nashville Sounds, was able to get a run back in the sixth. Tyler Naquin singled, then reached second on a fielding error to lead off the inning. He scored on a double by Alex Jackson, who ended up being thrown out at third trying to stretch the hit into a triple.

Four more insurance runs were added for the Tides in the ninth. Heston Kjerstad led off with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. He scored on a Norby sac fly for the first run. Prieto knocked his first career Triple-A hit and scored after stealing second followed by an RBI single by Maverick Handley. Cedric Mullins capped the scoring on a two-run homer, putting the game at 8-4. Nick Vespi entered to close the game in the final frame to clinch Norfolk as the first-half winners.

Game 2 and 3 are tomorrow in a doubleheader of seven-inning games. First pitch of game one is at 6:35 p.m. Eastern Time tomorrow, with game two starting roughly thirty minutes after the conclusion of game one.

LHP Drew Rom (5-4, 4.64) starts for the Tides in game one and will face Nashville’s LHP Thomas Pannone (2-1, 2.89). RHP Justin Armbruester will make his Triple-A debut as the starter in game two for the Tides, with the Sounds yet to announce their probable.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Family feud of 20+ years pits restaurant owners against each other in Facebook spat
2 Virginia law intended to boost living wage may backfire for disabled employees
3 A Waynesboro woman says her next-door neighbor is a methhead: An investigation
4 Five-star Jarin Stevenson to announce college decision on Wednesday: How UVA fits in
5 Virginia didn’t have a full-strength Jay Woolfolk in Omaha: Spring football is why

Latest News

coral reef
U.S./World

Wife of CEO lost on submersible is descendant of couple who died on Titanic

Rebecca Barnabi
Victor Wembanyama
Sports

NBA Draft Primer: Who goes after #2 after Victor Wembanyama?

Scott Ratcliffe

While there may not be too many “sure things” in life, there is no doubt who will be selected with the opening pick in tonight’s NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

andrew abbott
Sports

UVA alum Andrew Abbott has helped key recent Cincinnati Reds hot streak

Chris Graham

You might have seen that the Cincinnati Reds are the hottest team in MLB right now. You may not be aware that rookie Andrew Abbott, a 2021 UVA graduate, is a big reason why.

driver pulled over by police
Local

Traffic alert: Speed limit will change on part of Route 263 in Shenandoah County

Rebecca Barnabi
jarin stevenson
Sports

Virginia hoops recruiting target Jarin Stevenson chooses Alabama over ‘Hoos, UNC

Chris Graham
Israel
Virginia

Israeli container shipping company to relocate and expand headquarters in Virginia Beach

Rebecca Barnabi
nascar
Sports

Podcast: NASCAR Cup Series heads to Nashville after mid-June week off

Rod Mullins

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy