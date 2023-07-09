Norfolk slides past Durham, 4-3

The Norfolk Tides (55-29) defeated the Durham Bulls (45-41), 4-3, on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, broke the scoring open in the second on an RBI single by Daz Cameron. But Durham, the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, took the lead right back when Greg Jones launched a two-run shot in the bottom-half to take a 2-1 lead.

Norfolk was able to tie the game in the third when Connor Norby ripped an RBI single. The game remained tied 2-2 through the fifth inning, with both starters on each team allowing both runs for each team.

The tie was broken in the top of the sixth when Joey Ortiz scored on a two-out dropped third strike. Ramón Rodríguez knocked in another on a single to put the Tides up, 4-2.

The Bulls made a comeback attempt in the eighth inning, scoring when Vidal Bruján knocked an RBI single. In the ninth, Durham threatened with two runners on, but Logan Gillaspie closed it down for the Tides in a 4-3 victory.

Tomorrow features the last day of games for the International League prior to the All-Star Break. Starting the series finale at Durham for the Tides is RHP Grayson Rodriguez (4-0, 2.11), while the Bulls will throw LHP Jacob Lopez (3-2, 1.19). First pitch is at 5:05 p.m.