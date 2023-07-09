Countries
newsnorfolk slides past durham 4 3
Norfolk slides past Durham, 4-3

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tidesThe Norfolk Tides (55-29) defeated the Durham Bulls (45-41), 4-3, on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, broke the scoring open in the second on an RBI single by Daz Cameron. But Durham, the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, took the lead right back when Greg Jones launched a two-run shot in the bottom-half to take a 2-1 lead.

Norfolk was able to tie the game in the third when Connor Norby ripped an RBI single. The game remained tied 2-2 through the fifth inning, with both starters on each team allowing both runs for each team.

The tie was broken in the top of the sixth when Joey Ortiz scored on a two-out dropped third strike. Ramón Rodríguez knocked in another on a single to put the Tides up, 4-2.

The Bulls made a comeback attempt in the eighth inning, scoring when Vidal Bruján knocked an RBI single. In the ninth, Durham threatened with two runners on, but Logan Gillaspie closed it down for the Tides in a  4-3 victory.

Tomorrow features the last day of games for the International League prior to the All-Star Break. Starting the series finale at Durham for the Tides is RHP Grayson Rodriguez (4-0, 2.11), while the Bulls will throw LHP Jacob Lopez (3-2, 1.19). First pitch is at 5:05 p.m.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

