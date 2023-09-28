Countries
Norfolk Police identify man killed following shooting on North Military Highway
Police, Virginia

Norfolk Police identify man killed following shooting on North Military Highway

Chris Graham
Published date:
norfolk
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Norfolk Police have charged three people in connection with a shooting late Tuesday night that left a man dead.

Around 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called 853 North Military Highway for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Christopher Ambrister, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Ambrister was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of their investigation, Detectives have charged Isaiah K. Roberson, 26, of Petersburg, with second-degree murder and use of a firearm; Gavin M. Kearney, 21, of Suffolk, with second-degree murder and use of firearm; and Shanasia A. Lyles, 19, of Portsmouth with accessory after the fact.

Roberson, Kearney, and Lyles are all currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

