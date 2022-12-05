Nonprofit homeless shelter to save $225k after Staunton company installs solar

Unsheltered people in the Richmond area have a place to call home. And the roof of that house for the homeless is going solar – and the savings – approximately $225,000 over the next 25 years – should help the nonprofit organization to provide more services in the community.

CARITAS houses a women’s recovery program and sober-living apartment community, as well as an emergency shelter and workforce development program, helping homeless men and women in the metro Richmond area make a successful transition to dignity and self-sufficiency.

Last year, the nonprofit provided 36,000 nights of shelter to men and women in its recovery program and 15,653 nights of shelter in its emergency shelter.

CARITAS President and CEO Karen Stanley said that the space, which opened in 2020, was designed to feel “more like a home than an institution.”

Secure Solar Futures, a local company based in Staunton, installed the 782 solar panels which provide 313 kilowatts of clean energy.

“Solar power will save money on energy that CARITAS can apply to their mission of helping people improve their lives,” said Ryan McAllister, CEO of Secure Solar Futures.

Secure Solar will operate the solar energy system, which is expected to cover a substantial portion of the new facility’s energy use by generating enough clean energy to power the equivalent of 39 average homes and to offset 310 tons of carbon dioxide pollution. The building also incorporates about 45 solar tubes, which will filter natural light throughout the center.

“We hope we can lead the way as other nonprofits bring solutions like this to life in their communities,” said Stanley.