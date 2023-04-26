No primary election in Waynesboro; November House, Senate seats on the ballot

Waynesboro City will not have a Primary Election on June 20, according to Lisa Jeffers, the General Registrar.

The next election in Waynesboro will be held on Nov. 7.

Early voting will begin on Friday, Sept. 22.

Offices on the ballot will be:

Member House of Delegates 36th District

Member Senate of Virginia 3rd District

Soil & Water Conservation Director

Delegate Ellen Campbell (R-24th) has announced she will run for the redrawn new 36th district of Virginia. No Democrats have announced at this time.

Virginia State Sen. Emmett Hanger announced he will not run for Senate in November.

Two candidates have announced their plans to run for the 3rd District Senate seat: Democrat Jade Harris and Republican Chris Head.