Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsno primary election in waynesboro november house senate seats on the ballot
Local

No primary election in Waynesboro; November House, Senate seats on the ballot

Crystal Graham
Published date:
waynesboro
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

Waynesboro City will not have a Primary Election on June 20, according to Lisa Jeffers, the General Registrar.

The next election in Waynesboro will be held on Nov. 7.

Early voting will begin on Friday, Sept. 22.

Offices on the ballot will be:

  • Member House of Delegates 36th District
  • Member Senate of Virginia 3rd District
  • Soil & Water Conservation Director

Delegate Ellen Campbell (R-24th) has announced she will run for the redrawn new 36th district of Virginia. No Democrats have announced at this time.

Virginia State Sen. Emmett Hanger announced he will not run for Senate in November.

Two candidates have announced their plans to run for the 3rd District Senate seat: Democrat Jade Harris and Republican Chris Head.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Fauci, in two interviews, seems to be conceding that COVID mask mandates were ‘a mistake’
2 Lifelong fitness at an early age: Waynesboro students learn tennis, golf, swimming
3 State medical examiner seeks public help to identify skeletal remains
4 Oklahoma stretch four Jacob Groves commits to Virginia: How he fits in
5 Triple-A Norfolk Tides have Baltimore Orioles’ big-league prospects everywhere 

Latest News

Culture

Legislation would cut red tape for veterans to earn CDL and join trucking workforce

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Jones Gardens requests donations for expansion garden on Montgomery Avenue

Rebecca Barnabi

By expanding its community garden, Jones Gardens in Staunton will harvest an estimated 5,000 pounds of additional organically grown produce this year.

trey morgan
Sports

VMI centerfielder, left-hander Trey Morgan named to John Olerud watch list

Chris Graham

VMI’s Trey Morgan is on the watch list for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year award.

Virginia

Gov. Youngkin visits Virginia servicemembers at Air Base in Japan

Rebecca Barnabi
covid-19
U.S./World

Fauci, in two interviews, seems to be conceding that COVID mask mandates were ‘a mistake’

Chris Graham
joe biden
U.S./World

Political expert on President Biden: Age is ‘concern for many in the public’

Crystal Graham
richmond virginia
Virginia

Richmond Police identify pedestrian struck, killed in accident on Richmond Highway

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy