Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home No more free rides: Fees begin July 1 for EV charging in Albemarle County
Local

No more free rides: Fees begin July 1 for EV charging in Albemarle County

Crystal Graham
Published date:
albemarle county EV charging stations electric vehicle
Image courtesy Albemarle County

The use of EV charging in Albemarle County has been free for the past three years, but with new legislation, that will change July 1.

Recent amendments to the Virginia state code now allow localities to operate fee-based EV charging, and Albemarle County plans to begin to recover some of its costs for operating the chargers located at the Albemarle County office buildings.

Albemarle County will charge $0.147 per kilowatt hour.

In addition, users will be charged a dwell-fee of $2.00 per hour, or a maximum of $25 per session. The dwell-time fee will apply once the EV’s battery is fully charged and a 30-minute grace period has expired.

Usage fees will cover the operating costs of the EV charging stations and encourage efficient use. The stations cost approximately $5,000 per month, or $60,000 annually.

In the past three years, the EV charges have hosted more than 8,000 unique drivers and dispensed more than 771 megawatt hours of electricity. According to the county, this has saved an estimated 528 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to approximately 59,430 gallons of gasoline.

The charging stations were installed in 2021 and have the ability to charge up to nine vehicles at one time. The project was funded by a $232,500 grant from Dominion and $100,508 from dedicated action funds.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 No happy ending: Chesterfield County massage parlor deemed ‘bawdy place’
2 Q and A: The one obvious thing that UVA can do now to fix UVA Football
3 Analysis: Ryan Dunn landed in a great situation with the Phoenix Suns
4 Alpine Goat Brewery to participate in Hops for Heroes on 4th of July
5 Waynesboro: Food Lion Feeds donates $2,300 to The Salvation Army

Latest News

interstate 81
Local

Traffic alert: Single lane closures on northbound I-81 in Harrisonburg will allow for bridge demo

Rebecca Barnabi
joe biden donald trump
Politics, State/National

Radio silence from top Virginia Democrats on disastrous Joe Biden debate performance

Chris Graham

I scanned social media Friday morning to see what top Virginia Democrats might have to say about Joe Biden’s disastrous performance in last night’s presidential debate.

virginia map
State/National

Virginia Rules Camps open, offer opportunities for youth to learn about law in the great outdoors

Rebecca Barnabi

Another season of Virginia Rules Camps, organized by the Office of the Attorney General and Virginia law enforcement agencies, has begun.

offshore wind
Politics, State/National

Feds announce offshore wind energy lease sale: Capacity to power up to 2.2M homes

Chris Graham
uva reece beekman ncaat
Sports

Reece Beekman signs two-way deal with Golden State: Assessing his prospects there

Chris Graham
road construction
Local

Albemarle County: Delays likely on U.S. 250 in Crozet as work to widen lane begins

Crystal Graham
fredericksburg nationals
Sports

Washington Nationals prospect Jarlin Susana shines in FredNats defeat

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status