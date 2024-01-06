NC State, which couldn’t miss for long, long stretch, coasts past Virginia, 76-60

It wasn’t a slow start, like plagued Virginia in its losses to Wisconsin, Memphis and Notre Dame, but rather, a rough middle.

NC State was 20-of-30 from the field over a 19-minute stretch spanning the first and second halves, outscoring UVA 50-24 during that stretch, on its way to a 76-60 win on Saturday in Raleigh.

For Virginia (11-4, 1-2 ACC), it’s a fourth double-digit loss away from home – three on the road, and one, the loss to Wisconsin in front of what was basically a pro-Badgers house down in Fort Myers, all but.

For NC State (11-3, 3-0 ACC), it was as much what the Pack was able to do with its defense, forcing Virginia out well past the three-point line to initiate its offense.

And then: that hot shooting.

The game numbers are deceptive: the Pack finished at 49.1 percent from the floor and was 10-of-28 from three.

But during the long, long hot stretch, State was 8-of-16 from three, several of the makes with a hand in the face, off-balance, the rest.

Virginia, meanwhile, couldn’t get things really going until late, making three of its last five from three after a 2-of-10 start, but the outcome had already long since been decided.

UVA shot 43.4 percent (23-of-53) and finished 5-of-15 from three.

Isaac McKneely had a game-high 18 points (6-of-13 FG, 4-of-7 3FG) for the ‘Hoos.

Ryan Dunn had 16 points (7-of-9 FG) and seven rebounds.

Reece Beekman put up a double-double – 12 points (4-of-7 FG) and 10 assists (one turnover) in 33 minutes.