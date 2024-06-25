Countries
NC man who sent dick pic in effort to have sex with 9-year-old gets five years in prison
State/National

NC man who sent dick pic in effort to have sex with 9-year-old gets five years in prison

Chris Graham
Published date:
prison jail
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

A North Carolina man who indicated in online chats that he wanted to have sex with a 9-year-old Virginia girl was sentenced on Monday to five years in federal prison.

Willy Alexander Korthals, 30, of Beaufort, N.C., waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty earlier this year to a single count of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

The transfer of obscene material in question was sending a dick pic to an FBI employee posing as the father of a 9-year-old.

This sordid story began in May 2022, with Korthals in a Kik chat room for “Active Parents,” in a group titled “Loving Family,” responding to a public group thread that read, “Anyone want to come to Virginia to have sex with my daughter?”

Korthals, according to court documents, reached out to the individual who posted the thread and inquired about the age of the “daughter” and was told she was 9 years old.

In an effort to coax the daughter to send him pictures, Korthals sent a photograph of his erect penis.

For more than a year, Korthals chatted with the undercover FBI employee and requested “live” photographs of the 9-year-old as well as other sexually explicit photographs and videos. Korthals also attempted to FaceTime with the undercover father and daughter in order to watch the sexual abuse of the child.

Korthals described specific acts of sexual abuse he wanted the father to perform on his daughter, including oral, vaginal and anal sex.

In preparation for an in-person meeting with the undercover father and his daughter in August 2022, Korthals sent laboratory test results of his sexually transmitted disease status to the undercover father so that Korthals could have unprotected sex with the 9-year-old.

Korthals also described in graphic detail the sex acts he wanted to have the child perform.

Two days before the planned meeting, Korthals cancelled it.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

