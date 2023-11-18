Countries
National Weather Service: Elevated risk of wildfires in Virginia, neighboring states
Climate, Virginia

National Weather Service: Elevated risk of wildfires in Virginia, neighboring states

Crystal Graham
Published date:
trash in barrel for burning
(© Любовь Клепиковская – stock.adobe.com)

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and D.C. due to an elevated risk for the spread of wildfires this afternoon.

The conditions are likely across northern and central Virginia; western, central, northeast and southern Maryland; eastern West Virginia; and the District of Columbia.

The risk covers all areas east of the Allegheny Front.

According to NWS, relative humidity values are expected to drop back to around 25 to 35 percent this afternoon. The lowest numbers are likely in the Shenandoah Valley.

Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Along the Blue Ridge Mountains, gusts could be as high as 30 mph.

Recommendations

  • exercise caution if handling open flames or equipment that creates sparks
  • dispose of cigarette butts, matches and other flammable items in appropriate containers
  • keep vehicles off dry grasses, dead leaves and other tree litter
  • outdoor burning is strongly discouraged

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

