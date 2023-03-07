Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news my first live acc tournament since 2020 man that escalated quickly
Sports

My first live ACC Tournament since 2020: Man, that escalated quickly

Chris Graham
Published:

chris graham accWhen we left the Greensboro Coliseum three years ago, I had no idea that I wouldn’t see another ACC Tournament game in person for three years.

I skipped the 2021 Tournament because of a pulmonary embolism, then begged out of making the trip to Brooklyn in 2022 because New York was still acting weird about COVID, and after two years of COVID, I was done with having to mask up just to watch a basketball game.

So, here we are, courtside, sorta, kinda, actually a good couple of hundred feet away from the floor, up at the top of the lower section, because Augusta Free Press gets tons more readers than the legacy media, but, they’re still the legacy media, and the floor seats go to the legacy media.

Anyway, I’m in the arena, and there’s actual basketball being played.

Last time I was here, Clemson and Florida State were warming up for an ACC Tournament quarterfinal game, the first of four on the schedule for the day.

We’d just listened to John Swofford, then the longtime ACC commish, answer questions for an hour about why the league was going to play that day.

It wasn’t all that convincing. As Wednesday’s second round played out, the news from the outside world got worse and worse.

What I remember is Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz was diagnosed with COVID, which led the NBA to cancel some games, and then college conferences started falling in line, calling off their tournaments.

I remember being on press row for the UNC-Syracuse game that night – the same section and row I’m sitting in as I type this – and, man, what a surreal scene.

The Carolina fans, in particular, sitting a few feet to my right, were really into the game; all I could think was, this might be the last game of the season.

And it pretty much was.

I think a Big East game actually tipped off and got to halftime on Thursday.

Our Florida State-Clemson game never got past pregame warmups.

Swofford, catching his breath after the awkward press conference that morning, grabbed a microphone to declare FSU, the regular-season ACC champ, as the ACC Tournament champ, and the conference’s automatic qualifier, in the event that there would be an NCAA Tournament.

Remember, we were being told at the time that the pending shutdowns would only last a couple of weeks.

Uh, huh.

My colleague, Scott German and I, on the way back home, stopped at a gas station just outside Greensboro.

That’s where I remember hearing that the NCAA had already canceled the Big Dance.

Yeah, that escalated quickly.

The madness wasn’t quite over.

Virginia’s 2021 ACC Tournament run ended after a buzzer-beating win over Syracuse in the quarterfinals, after a player tested positive for, yep, COVID, which sent the team into quarantine for a week.

They got out just in time to be able to travel to their NCAA Tournament game as a four seed, and without practice or even shootaround time, they were upset by #13 seed Ohio.

Shouldn’t be any of those worries this time around.

Just basketball.

The world is back on its axis.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

Virginia

No horsing around: Virginia 8th best state for equine lovers

Rebecca Barnabi
ransomware attack waynesboro virginia
Local

Waynesboro City Manager confirms digital infrastructure was stolen, posted online

Crystal Graham

The City of Waynesboro received new information late last week that data from the city’s digital infrastructure was stolen and posted online.

homeless encampment Waynesboro
Local

Time’s up: Ten days pass, homeless remain at B Street encampment in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham

A homeless encampment on B Street in Waynesboro remains open despite the City Manager saying the Waynesboro Police was “assisting the landowner with trespass enforcement” on Feb. 22.

Local

Kate Collins Middle students place at state Jr. Beta Club convention

Rebecca Barnabi
U.S./World

Legislation would enable Americans to better plan for retirement

Rebecca Barnabi
police
Local

Juvenile ejected from vehicle after crash, police pursuit for speeding in Stuarts Draft

Crystal Graham
norfolk homicide
Virginia

Three adult males, one juvenile arrested in Norfolk homicide investigation

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy