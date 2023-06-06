Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsmonth of awareness sentara shares importance of treating chronic wounds
Local

Month of awareness: Sentara shares importance of treating chronic wounds

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
nurse doctor medical health
(© Blue Planet Studio – stock.adobe.com)

June marks the 10th annual Wound Care Awareness Month.

The month focuses on educating the underserved chronic wound population about the importance of early detection and treatment of chronic wounds.

The Sentara RMH Wound Healing Center helps raise awareness of the risks of chronic wounds.

“Anytime you have an injury, and it breaks the skin and causes damage, it’s a wound,” Dr. Nina Smith, medical director of the Sentara RMH Wound Healing Center, said. “Whether it’s acute and heals itself or it won’t heal and becomes chronic.”

Nearly seven million Americans are living with a chronic wound, and untreated or improperly treated chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb.

“I suggest to patients, if it doesn’t heal in two weeks, especially if they’re at risk with diabetes or lack of blood flow, to come early,” Smith said. “Because we can prevent the most serious complications and the most serious risk would be amputation of, for example, a lower leg.”

Complex wounds are wounds that do not heal at two to four weeks. According to Smith, when a wound does not respond to conventional treatment, the surrounding tissue can develop cellulitis and the underlying bone may become infected, which can lead to osteomyelitis. Advanced medical wound care is necessary at that point.

This month, wound care experts across the United States dedicate time to educate physicians, patients and the general public about the prevalence of chronic wounds and the advanced wound care solutions available.

The Wound Healing Center offers several advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds.

“We offer dressings and different types of medications that cannot be obtained through a primary care physician’s office,” Smith said. “Most of the people that we see in our clinic are diabetics patients, patients with peripheral vascular disease without enough blood flow, patients with too much edema, such as congestive heart failure, and patients with venous insufficiency.”

Burns, non-healing surgical wounds and road rash from motorcycle accidents benefit from the services offered at the Wound Healing Center. The incidence of chronic wounds is rising due to our aging population and increasing rates of disease. Individuals who live with chronic wounds often have multiple medical issues that can make healing extremely challenging, and a non-healing wound could lead to severe complications such as infection.

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia State Police: No survivors from Cessna crash site in Augusta County
2 Virginia made it look easy this weekend, but nothing comes easy for this team
3 Virginia defeats East Carolina, 8-3, punches ticket to Super Regionals
4 Congress stepping in to reduce suicide, working to create grants for nets on bridges
5 Whether you live on the coast or inland, Virginians urged to prepare for hurricane season

Latest News

Artificial intelligence
U.S./World

Virginia Tech professor shares benefits of artificial intelligence

Rebecca Barnabi
prison jail
Virginia

Former Catholic priest gets eight years in 1980s sexual abuse of 14-year-old

Chris Graham

A former Catholic priest has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old in Virginia in the 1980s.

Bottles Waynesboro
Culture

Three years in, Bottles owners finally taking a moment to celebrate their success

Crystal Graham

Bottles in Waynesboro is marking three years June 15-18 – a four-day celebration years in the making.

baseball
Sports

FredNats Notebook: Streaking Nats look to build on recent success

Scott Ratcliffe
bicycle cyclist helmet bicyclist bike lane traffic city
U.S./World

Survey: Which American cities are best for nude bicycling?

Rebecca Barnabi
Karen Hult Virginia Tech
U.S./World

Political expert on Mike Pence’s historical presidential run against Donald Trump

Crystal Graham
theater
Culture

ShenanArts’ fall 2023 theater season includes ‘Anastasia The Musical’

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy