The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Fishersville area.

Jasmine Lisa Kay Smith, 17, was last seen wearing a cross necklace, a tie-dyed shirt, gray sweatpants, and blue croc footwear.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.