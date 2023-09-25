Countries
Missing child believed to be in Virginia Beach safely reunited with custodial parent
Police, Virginia

Missing child believed to be in Virginia Beach safely reunited with custodial parent

Crystal Graham
Published date:
missing person
(© freshidea – stock.adobe.com)

A child reported missing on July 14 who was believed to be in the Virginia Beach with her mother was safely reunited with her custodial parent on Sept. 20.

Three-year-old Samalea Daniels was reported missing by her father and legal guardian, Jalen Davis, in Mecklenburg County, N.C., and believed to have been taken by her mother, Tianna Daniels.

A Virginia Beach judge issued an “ex parte order” to take physical custody of Samalea and return her to Davis’ custody but attempts to locate the 3-year-old and her mother were unsuccessful.

A missing person alert was activated by the Virginia State Police in July.

Tianna Daniels was taken into custody at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse for an outstanding warrant on Sept. 20.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

