Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Mike Ingalls, founder of The Sabre, joining AFP sports staff as regular contributor
Sports

Mike Ingalls, founder of The Sabre, joining AFP sports staff as regular contributor

Chris Graham
Published date:
mike ingalls
Photo: Mike Ingalls

Mike Ingalls, the godfather of UVA Athletics coverage on the interwebs, is joining the staff at AFP as a regular contributor this week, beginning with our team coverage of the UVA-Texas A&M game in JPJ on Wednesday night.

Ingalls is best known for launching The Sabre, which began as VirginiaFootball.com back in 1996, when the internet was still in its infancy.

The site was an early hit with UVA fans – if you’re of age, you no doubt remember Ingalls’ iconic photo of UVA wideout Ahmad Hawkins celebrating his 47-yard TD catch-and-sprint that completed the stunning 36-32 comeback win over Virginia Tech in 1998.

In addition to editorial and photography, the parts of the job that you see, Ingalls was the man pushing the important buttons behind the scenes at The Sabre, handling the design and technology aspects of the site.

It’s just dumb luck for us that we now get to work with Ingalls, who is respected in local media circles and in the UVA community – the U.S. Air Force veteran is a former member of the Charlottesville Board of Visitors of the Virginia Athletics Foundation, the fundraising arm of UVA Athletics, which is responsible for raising the millions of dollars that go to pay for scholarships for student-athletes.

You’re going to notice a bump in quality of our photos with our game coverage and feature and analytical pieces on UVA Athletics going forward.

That’s going to be because of Mike Ingalls.

We’re also hoping to coax him into doing some writing, but first things first.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Radford University campus threatened on social media, appears to be swatting incident
2 Prayers answered: UVA tailback Perris Jones walks out of Louisville rehab center
3 We need rain: Virginia DEQ expands, extends drought watches, warnings
4 Augusta County BOS criminal investigation: Has a special prosecutor been appointed?
5 New Kent County teen found dead in vehicle found on UVA Grounds on Sunday

Latest News

Football, Health

Prayers answered: UVA tailback Perris Jones walks out of Louisville rehab center

Chris Graham
norfolk virginia beach
Police, Virginia

Virginia Beach woman charged with second-degree murder in Oct. 7 shooting

Chris Graham

A Virginia Beach woman now faces a second-degree murder charge in the Oct. 7 shooting death of 59-year-old Eldon Valery.

uva first team all acc
Football, Sports

Virginia’s Malik Washington, Jonas Sanker named to All-ACC Football first team

Chris Graham

Virginia wideout Malik Washington and safety Jonas Sanker were first-team selections for the 2023 All-ACC Football team.

blue ridge parkway smoke wildfire
Virginia

Final update issued on Matts Creek fire; full containment reached on Monday

Crystal Graham
holiday blues
Health, Local

UVA researchers find unlikely source that may help people with stress, depression, anxiety

Crystal Graham
Virginia

Danville-based national nonprofit God’s Pit Crew receives Spirit of Virginia Award

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Culture, Local, News

Waynesboro Public Library’s Community Food Drive to benefit onsite Little Free Food Pantry

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy