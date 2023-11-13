Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling returns to Spotswood High School on Saturday

Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling is returning to Spotswood High School in Rockingham County for a live pro-wrestling card on Saturday night.

Tickets for the show, which begins at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m., are available online at

www.MATWonline.com, and select tickets will be available at the door.

In the featured match, ECW original CW Anderson returns with his partner “Pain Train” Preston Quinn as the team known as The Extreme Horsemen look to end their feud with the team of Doug Delicious and Dirty Money.

In other action, Badd Magic will take on the veteran team of the Geordie Bulldogs with their new, manager, Lord Salazar, and in a rematch from the recent Clash of Kings in Gloucester, Lord Salazar’s newest beast, Manowar, is set to challenge the ever popular Ace Montana.

One other announced match: the Golden Gladiator, Anthony Athens takes on The Tongan Giant, Asaafi.

In addition to the wrestling action, MATW will celebrate the Unified Basketball League of Rockingham County, which offers special education students at Spotswood, East Rock, Broadway, Turner Ashby and Harrisonburg the opportunity to represent their schools in athletic competition.

All Unified Basketball players and coaches will be admitted free and will be recognized in a special presentation at intermission of the event.