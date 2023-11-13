Countries
Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling returns to Spotswood High School on Saturday
Pro Wrestling, Sports

Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling returns to Spotswood High School on Saturday

Chris Graham
Published date:
matw
Photo: Ken Wagner

Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling is returning to Spotswood High School in Rockingham County for a live pro-wrestling card on Saturday night.

Tickets for the show, which begins at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m., are available online at
www.MATWonline.com, and select tickets will be available at the door.

In the featured match, ECW original CW Anderson returns with his partner “Pain Train” Preston Quinn as the team known as The Extreme Horsemen look to end their feud with the team of Doug Delicious and Dirty Money.

In other action, Badd Magic will take on the veteran team of the Geordie Bulldogs with their new, manager, Lord Salazar, and in a rematch from the recent Clash of Kings in Gloucester, Lord Salazar’s newest beast, Manowar, is set to challenge the ever popular Ace Montana.

One other announced match: the Golden Gladiator, Anthony Athens takes on The Tongan Giant, Asaafi.

In addition to the wrestling action, MATW will celebrate the Unified Basketball League of Rockingham County, which offers special education students at Spotswood, East Rock, Broadway, Turner Ashby and Harrisonburg the opportunity to represent their schools in athletic competition.

All Unified Basketball players and coaches will be admitted free and will be recognized in a special presentation at intermission of the event.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

