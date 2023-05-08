Men’s Lacrosse: Virginia earns #2 NCAA Tournament seed, hosts Richmond on Saturday

The second-ranked Virginia men’s lacrosse team will be a No. 2 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, and the Cavaliers will host Richmond in the first round on Saturday.

The opening faceoff from Klöckner Stadium is set for noon on ESPNU.

UVA (11-3 in 2023) defeated Richmond, 25-8, in a March 4 game at Klöckner.

Richmond (11-4) played its way into the NCAA Tournament with a 15-8 win over High Point in the A-10 championship game on Saturday.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, $15 for reserved seats and $5 for students. Fans may purchase tickets in advance via UVAtix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics ticket office (434-924-8821). Fans may also purchase tickets at the Klöckner Stadium box office starting one hour prior to the event.

Reserved season-ticket members may purchase their seats held during the regular season by calling the Virginia Athletics ticket office. Tickets will be held until 5 p.m. on Monday before being released to the public.

The winner of Virginia and Richmond will face the winner of seventh-seeded Georgetown (12-3) and Yale (9-5) in the quarterfinals in Albany, N.Y., at University of Albany’s Tom & Mary Casey Stadium on Saturday, May 20.

Opening faceoff will commence at either noon for 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Championship Weekend is set for May 25 and 27 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Both semifinal matchups will be broadcast on ESPN2 on May 25, while the championship game is set for 1 p.m. on ESPN on Memorial Day (May 27).