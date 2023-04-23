Men’s Lacrosse: #3 Virginia gets out to early 6-0 lead, cruises past #13 Syracuse, 19-12

Third-ranked Virginia (9-3, 3-2 ACC) scored the first six goals of the game and never looked back in a 19-12 win over No. 13 Syracuse (8-6, 1-4 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium on Saturday.

With the win, the Cavaliers claimed their third consecutive victory over Syracuse in the series and have won five of the last seven meetings.

The Cavaliers were led by Xander Dickson, whose seven goals tied for No. 2 all-time in UVA single-game history. Dickson also added two assists. His seven goals and nine points tied his career highs in both categories, which he set in UVA’s 2019 win over VMI.

Payton Cormier notched four goals, which marked his ninth hat trick in just 10 appearances this season – also the 29th of his career. Thomas McConvey (2g, 4a) also contributed four points. Defensively, Cade Saustad collected four ground balls and tied his career high of four caused turnovers, while holding Orange attackman Joey Spallina to just two assists.

Matthew Nunes earned the win in net for the Cavaliers, while Syracuse’s Will Mark suffered the loss. Mark was named one of 25 Tewaaraton Award nominees on April 20.