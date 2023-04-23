Countries
Men's Lacrosse: #3 Virginia gets out to early 6-0 lead, cruises past #13 Syracuse, 19-12
Sports

Men’s Lacrosse: #3 Virginia gets out to early 6-0 lead, cruises past #13 Syracuse, 19-12

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva lacrosse syracuse
Photo: UVA Athletics

Third-ranked Virginia (9-3, 3-2 ACC) scored the first six goals of the game and never looked back in a 19-12 win over No. 13 Syracuse (8-6, 1-4 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium on Saturday.

With the win, the Cavaliers claimed their third consecutive victory over Syracuse in the series and have won five of the last seven meetings.

The Cavaliers were led by Xander Dickson, whose seven goals tied for No. 2 all-time in UVA single-game history. Dickson also added two assists. His seven goals and nine points tied his career highs in both categories, which he set in UVA’s 2019 win over VMI.

Payton Cormier notched four goals, which marked his ninth hat trick in just 10 appearances this season – also the 29th of his career. Thomas McConvey (2g, 4a) also contributed four points. Defensively, Cade Saustad collected four ground balls and tied his career high of four caused turnovers, while holding Orange attackman Joey Spallina to just two assists.

Matthew Nunes earned the win in net for the Cavaliers, while Syracuse’s Will Mark suffered the loss. Mark was named one of 25 Tewaaraton Award nominees on April 20.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

