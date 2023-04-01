Men’s Lacrosse: #1 Virginia falls to #4 Duke, 16-14, in the rain at Klöckner

For the second time in three weeks, a top-ranked Virginia team lost to a Mid-Atlantic rival.

This week, it was fourth-ranked Duke knocking off the ‘Hoos, 16-14, in rainy conditions Friday evening (March 31) at Klöckner Stadium.

Brennan O’Neill tied his career high of nine points on six goals and three assists for Duke (10-1, 3-0 ACC).

Payton Cormier (6 goals, 15 shots) and Xander Dickson (4 goals) led the effort for the Cavaliers (7-2, 1-1 ACC).

With the win, the Blue Devils extended their win streak over UVA in regular-season games to 17 consecutive victories, a streak that began in 2008.