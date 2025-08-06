The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in a recent stabbing in the city.

A warrant has been issued for Phillip Bryant on a malicious wounding charge, according to police.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Monday night in the 1300 block of Main Street.

At approximately 8:24 p.m. on Monday, Lynchburg Police Department officers responded to the report of a stabbing and located an adult male victim suffering from stab wounds to his arm. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene on foot following the altercation.

LPD released two images of Bryant; they believe he recently altered his appearance by shaving his head and beard.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Bryant’s whereabouts is asked to call the LPD at (434) 944-7024 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.