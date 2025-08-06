Home Lynchburg: Police searching for suspect wanted in Main Street stabbing on Monday
Crystal Graham
Published date:
Phillip Bryant wanted lynchburg police
Images courtesy Lynchburg Police Department

The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in a recent stabbing in the city.

A warrant has been issued for Phillip Bryant on a malicious wounding charge, according to police.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Monday night in the 1300 block of Main Street.

At approximately 8:24 p.m. on Monday, Lynchburg Police Department officers responded to the report of a stabbing and located an adult male victim suffering from stab wounds to his arm. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene on foot following the altercation.

LPD released two images of Bryant; they believe he recently altered his appearance by shaving his head and beard.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Bryant’s whereabouts is asked to call the LPD at (434) 944-7024 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

