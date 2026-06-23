Donate
Donate
Home Lynchburg: Parking lot parties end with shooting, one transported to UVA Hospital
Virginia

Lynchburg: Parking lot parties end with shooting, one transported to UVA Hospital

Chris Graham
Published date:
lynchburg
Photo: © Gary L Hider/stock.adobe.com

An 18-year-old male is at the UVA Hospital with serious injuries in a shooting in Lynchburg reported on Monday.

Lynchburg Police are investigating the connection between several large gatherings at the Meadow Apartments on Yorktown Avenue on Sunday and Monday and the shooting, which was reported at 2:25 a.m. Monday.

Callers had reported groups ranging from approximately 60 to 200 individuals gathered in the parking lot of the Meadows Apartments, playing loud music over the course of multiple nights.

Lynchburg PD officers responded on several occasions to address these complaints.

Upon arrival at the early Monday morning dispatch, officers located an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported for medical treatment and is currently receiving care at UVA Hospital for serious injuries.

Officers have since determined that in addition to the male victim, an apartment building, a dumpster and two vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

Police recovered multiple cartridge casings from the scene and are actively pursuing additional leads.

The Lynchburg Police Department is urging witnesses to cooperate, share any videos that captured the incident, and provide any information related to this shooting to the LPD by calling 434-455-6140, submitting information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 or through the P3 Tips app.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers
2 Albemarle County schools leader resigns as division deals with fallout from child sex arrests
3 Beth Macy will have make a go in the Sixth District without much help
4 Waynesboro: Jim Wood running for re-election, giving us a chance to correct our mistake
5 A year-old report highlighted concerns inside the ACPD: Why is this presented as breaking news?

Latest News

vdot road
Virginia

Frederick County: One dead in awful scene involving three big rigs on Interstate 81

Chris Graham
uva basketball huddle
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Odom quickly fills staff opening in strength and conditioning

Chris Graham

UVA Basketball alum Mike Curtis is headed back to the NBA for a job with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he will be the new head of health and player performance.

Shannon Higgins
Local

UPDATED: Sheriff’s Office safely locates previously missing Churchville woman

Chris Graham

Update: Tuesday, 6 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff's Office reports that it has safely located Shannon Joy Higgins.

uva football fans the hill
Football

UVA Football: NC State game still, for some reason, set to be played as Week 0 contest

Chris Graham
ben cline
Politics, Virginia

Ben Cline is trying to raise money off legislation with 0 percent chance of passage

Chris Graham
uva baseball chris pollard
Baseball

UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos headed to Texas in February to compete in hellacious round-robin field

Chris Graham
mjf aew worlds end
Etc.

AEW Notebook: ‘Dynamite’ viewer number up, ‘Forbidden Door’ preview, FTR news

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status