An 18-year-old male is at the UVA Hospital with serious injuries in a shooting in Lynchburg reported on Monday.

Lynchburg Police are investigating the connection between several large gatherings at the Meadow Apartments on Yorktown Avenue on Sunday and Monday and the shooting, which was reported at 2:25 a.m. Monday.

Callers had reported groups ranging from approximately 60 to 200 individuals gathered in the parking lot of the Meadows Apartments, playing loud music over the course of multiple nights.

Lynchburg PD officers responded on several occasions to address these complaints.

Upon arrival at the early Monday morning dispatch, officers located an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported for medical treatment and is currently receiving care at UVA Hospital for serious injuries.

Officers have since determined that in addition to the male victim, an apartment building, a dumpster and two vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

Police recovered multiple cartridge casings from the scene and are actively pursuing additional leads.

The Lynchburg Police Department is urging witnesses to cooperate, share any videos that captured the incident, and provide any information related to this shooting to the LPD by calling 434-455-6140, submitting information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 or through the P3 Tips app.

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