Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newslynchburg defeats johns hopkins 7 6 to win d3 national baseball championship
Sports

Lynchburg defeats Johns Hopkins, 7-6, to win D3 national baseball championship

Chris Graham
Published date:
lynchburg baseball
Photo: Lynchburg Athletics

Lynchburg won the D3 national baseball championship on Thursday, defeating Johns Hopkins, 7-6, in Game 3 of the national championship series.

The Hornets, who had won Game 1 on Wednesday, dropped Game 2 by an 11-6 final on Thursday, setting up the winner-take-all Game 3.

Johns Hopkins (48-8) put up a four-spot in the first inning of Game 3 on Lynchburg starter Jack Bachmore, but Lynchburg (48-8) answered with two runs in the bottom of the first with a two-run Gavin Collins single.

A two-run Benton Jones homer tied the game at 4-4 in the second, and the Hornets took the lead for good in the fifth on a three-run double from Jackson Harding that made it 7-5 Lynchburg.

Wilson Memorial alum Mason McDowell came on to pitch in relief and got through 1.1 innings with one strikeout before giving way to Wesley Arrington, who came in with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth and surrendered an run-scoring single to Dylan Whitney.

Miller School alum Carrson Atkins gunned down a second runner, Lukas Geer, who was trying to score from second, for the second out of the inning.

Arrington, pitching on two days rest, struck out Hopkins’ leadoff hitter, Matthew Cooper, with the bases loaded to get out of jam and preserve the Lynchburg lead.

Arrington then closed out the game with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Hornets are the fourth Lynchburg program to win a national championship in the school’s storied history. The women’s soccer team won Lynchburg’s first national championship in 2014. The equestrian program won back-to-back NCEA single-discipline titles in 2022 and 2023.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia air quality unhealthy: What that means for UVA baseball, other outdoor activities
2 Explainer: How the wildfires are impacting our physical and mental health
3 ‘Shelter is full’: Animal shelter waiving adoption fees for dogs Friday and Saturday
4 Lynchburg defeats Johns Hopkins, 7-6, to win D3 national baseball championship
5 UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor seems to have mastered the transfer portal

Latest News

kyle guy
Sports

Catching up with Kyle Guy: UVA hoops alum in Spanish league semifinals

Chris Graham
student loan relief
U.S./World

Biden vetoes cancellation of plan to forgive student loan debt

Rebecca Barnabi

The future of President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans now lies with the Supreme Court.

irs taxes
Virginia

Virginia taxpayers have limited time to claim estimated $42 million for 2019 pandemic year

Crystal Graham

Nearly 1.5 million people across that nation failed to submit a tax return to claim a tax refund in 2019, and the deadline to claim their refund is approaching quickly, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

jail handcuffs
Virginia

Suspect in VCU Medical Center shooting charged with first-degree murder

Chris Graham
police lights at night
Virginia

Virginia man fighting for his life after shooting on Interstate 95 Thursday

Crystal Graham
pick 5 fireball logo
Virginia

Virginia Lottery rolls out new Pick 5 with FIREBALL game with two drawings per day

Crystal Graham
uva baseball field smoke2
Sports

UVA Baseball Notebook: Super Regionals on schedule despite air-quality issues

Scott German

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy