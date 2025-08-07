Home Lynchburg: Brazen suspects wanted after withdrawing large sums of money at Truist Bank
Lynchburg: Brazen suspects wanted after withdrawing large sums of money at Truist Bank

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Wanted by Lynchburg Police Department

Two men are being sought after fraudulently withdrawing large sums of cash from an account at Truist Bank in Lynchburg.

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating two related incidents of fraud that occurred at separate Truist Bank locations – Boonsboro Road and Langhorne Road – on May 15.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals involved in the incidents.

The suspect entered the Truist Bank located at 4710 Boonsboro Road and attempted to withdraw funds using a South Carolina identification card bearing the name Peter Brazy. Bank staff questioned the suspect after noticing the identification did not match his appearance. The male quickly left the premises on foot before any transaction was completed.

Shortly thereafter, a second unidentified male entered the Truist Bank at 2120 Langhorne Road. This suspect presented the same South Carolina ID and successfully withdrew a large sum of money from the victim’s account. Before exiting, he returned to the teller counter and withdrew an additional large sum of money.

Both suspects arrived at the bank locations on foot. At this time, no vehicle information is available.

Anyone with information about these incidents or the identities of the suspects is asked to contact (434) 942-8467 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

