newsluciano goes deep twice pacing richmond to 11 2 win over altoona curve
Sports

Luciano goes deep twice, pacing Richmond to 11-2 win over Altoona Curve

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball richmond flying squirrels
(© chones – stock.adobe.com)

Off a two-homer game from Marco Luciano and two crooked innings, the Richmond Flying Squirrels collected a 11-2 win over the Altoona Curve Saturday night at The Diamond.

Luciano finished the game with three hits and a career-high six RBIs, sending the Flying Squirrels (25-30), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, to their third win over the Curve (29-25), the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, this week.

Facing Altoona starter Aaron Shortridge (Loss, 3-4) in the second inning, Carter Williams drove in Jimmy Glowenke from first base with an RBI double to give Richmond an early advantage.

After a pair of walks to load the bases, Luciano torched a grand slam to left-center field, moving the Flying Squirrels lead to 5-0. It was the first grand slam for the team this season and the 24th grand slam hit in franchise history.

The Curve broke the shutout in the top of the eighth inning with a solo home run from Liover Peguero. Later in the frame with the bases loaded, Jacob Gonzalez was hit by a pitch and forced in a run, cutting the deficit to 5-2.

With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the eighth, Simon Whiteman rocketed a two-RBI double to give Richmond a five-run advantage. In the next at-bat, Wade Meckler drove in two runs with a double to boost the Flying Squirrels ahead, 9-2.

With Meckler at second, Luciano blasted his second home run of the ballgame to center field and pushed Richmond to an 11-2 lead. It was the second multi-homer game of Luciano’s career.

After allowing back-to-back hits, Evan Gates gathered a strikeout and two flyouts to secure the victory.

Richmond starter Ryan Murphy held Altoona scoreless through four innings, allowing four hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Spencer Bivens (Win, 1-2) held the Curve scoreless from the fifth through the seventh innings.

The Flying Squirrels wrap up the homestand with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at The Diamond. Right-hander Landen Roupp (0-0, 1.72) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Altoona right-hander Kyle Nicholas (3-5, 4.35)

On Sunday, fans ages 14 and under can receive a Youth Replica Jersey at the front gates presented by Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Fans are invited for Pre-Game Catch on the Field from 12:45 p.m. to 1:05 p.m. presented by Nesquik and after the game, kids ages 14 and under can run the bases with Post-Game Kids Run the Bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

