Loudoun County: Pilot able to land safely after losing cockpit door

Credit to the pilot of a small plane that lost its cockpit door while flying over Loudoun County on Saturday for being able to keep his wits and land safely.

The pilot, Daniel O’Brien, 63, was able to land the fixed-wing, single-engine two-seater safely at the Leesburg Airport without injury. O’Brien was flying near the Round Hill area of Loudoun County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police are searching for the cockpit door, which is described as white with maroon markings, and about 3 ½ feet long and 2 ½ feet wide in size. If spotted, citizens are asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 804-750-8798 immediately.

Please do not touch the door.

The NTSB and FAA have been notified of the incident.