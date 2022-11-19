Menu
news longwood lights it up from three lancers run and gun past vmi 90 58
Sports

Longwood lights it up from three: Lancers run and gun past VMI, 90-58

Chris Graham
Published:
longwood basketball
Logo: Longwood Athletics

Longwood got 21 points from smoking-hot Nate Lliteras in a 90-58 win over VMI in the opening game of the JK54 Classic on Friday.

Lliteras made all seven of his three-points attempts in 19 minutes off the bench for the Lancers (2-2).

“When I shot the first two, I was just playing my game, but once I made about three or four, I realized I was feeling it,” said Lliteras on his career night. “My dad taught me if I’m open, shoot it, if you’re open, shoot that thing, and that’s what I live by.”

DeShaun Wade had 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting from long-range, and DA Houston had five points and eight assists for Longwood, which opened the game on an 11-2 run and never trailed.

The Lancers shot 51.6 percent from the floor (33-of-64) and hit on 17-of-39 from three.

“One of the things we’ve been trying to emphasize with our guys is to share the ball and drive for a teammate, and your shot will be created through the offense,” Longwood coach Griff Aldrich said. “I thought tonight they did an exceptional job. That revealed itself in the 25 assists, which is just spectacular.”

The Lancers continue play at the classic tomorrow at 5 p.m. as they take on Fairleigh Dickinson, immediately followed by VMI vs. SIUE.

All games in the classic will be aired on ESPN+, and all Longwood games will be aired on WVHL 92.9 Kickin’ Country. Tickets are still available here.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

