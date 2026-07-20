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Home Rockingham County: Melrose Caverns hosts fifth annual Cave Comedy Fest
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Rockingham County: Melrose Caverns hosts fifth annual Cave Comedy Fest

Chris Graham
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x2 comedy cave comedy fest
Photo: X2 Comedy

Melrose Caverns is hosting the fifth annual Cave Comedy Fest this coming weekend – Saturday, July 25.

Melrose Caverns is located off Route 11 south of Harrisonburg.

Neat history there: the caverns were first discovered in 1818, and Union soldiers left their mark during the Civil War, literally – many left their signatures that have been preserved on the cave walls.

You can expect a joke or two about how you’d better not leave your own signature for future generations to gawk at, since it’s now private property.

The lineup for this year’s Cave Comedy Fest features national touring comedian Mark Riccadonna and local fan favorites The Funny Womacks, with performances throughout the evening.

Guests can also enjoy live music from Kelly May and Crystal Armentrout, food from Early Katering Company, local craft beer from Cave Hill Farms Brewery, and ice cream favorites from Branch’s Ice Cream.

Details

  • 6 p.m. Cave Comedy Showcase, hosted by Heather Hill, featuring Chris Cabral, Jeff Weaver, Ryan Reiffer, Katie Schmid, Derek Dye, Solid Khalid, with Tyler Rich closing the show.
  • 8 p.m. Premier Cave Comedy Show, hosted by Gunnar Cain, featuring The Funny Womacks, with headliner Mark Riccadonna.

Tickets for Cave Comedy Fest are available now at www.melrosecaverns.com/comedy.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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