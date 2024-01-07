Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Longwood defeats Charleston Southern, 77-56
Basketball, Sports

Longwood defeats Charleston Southern, 77-56

Chris Graham
Published date:
longwood basketball
Logo: Longwood Athletics

Longwood pulled away in a 77-56 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday to stay undefeated at the Joan Perry Brock Center.

The defense didn’t give up many open looks, and Longwood (13-4, 1-1 Big South) nearly led wire to wire while holding Charleston Southern (4-11, 0-2 Big South) to 30.6 percent (19-62) shooting from the floor.

“I thought our approach was much better through the whole game,” said Longwood coach Griff Aldrich. “We had a few dips, but for the most part, I thought our guys were pretty locked in. I think it showed defensively. I didn’t think they got many open looks. To hold a team to 30 percent shooting and 18 percent from three, it’s a real credit to those guys competing on the defensive end.”

On offense, Longwood used stretches of crisp play and ball movement to pull away during the game. In addition to having 10 players score, six players had an assist in the game.

Michael Christmas tallied a team-best 15 points, but he wasn’t alone. Szymon Zapala and DA Houston added 13 points apiece, and Walyn Napper chipped in 12.

“It was a very good team effort,” Aldrich said. “Mike was solid again. It was good to see threes go in for us and him. Szymon had a really solid game, I thought. Walyn again scored it well, and DA had a nice performance as well on the offensive end.”

For Charleston Southern, Taje’ Kelly led the way with 19 points, and DJ Patrick added 15.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Drivers: VDOT warns about potential refreezing overnight, through mid-day Sunday
2 Poll: Republican voters don’t think Biden is legit POTUS, make excuses for Trump for Jan. 6
3 NC State, which couldn’t miss for long, long stretch, coasts past Virginia, 76-60
4 Donald Trump riffs out loud on magnets: ‘Do you like John Deere? I like John Deere’
5 Five Observations: What I saw in Virginia’s 76-60 road loss at NC State

Latest News

liberty university
Basketball, Sports

Late Liberty rally falls short: Flames drop C-USA opener at Western Kentucky, 70-68

Chris Graham
VCU Basketball
Basketball, Sports

George Washington gets game-winner with 1.5 seconds left, drops VCU, 84-82

Chris Graham

George Washington’s James Bishop IV hit an off-balance, contested jumper with 1.5 seconds remaining to give the Revolutionaries an 84-82 win over VCU on Saturday at the Siegel Center.

tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

Scott German: Doubling down – is the finish line close for Tony Bennett?

Chris Graham

Virginia coach Tony Bennett has a young team, and playing some of the younger players will come at a cost.

george mason
Basketball, Sports

George Mason improves to 13-2 for second time ever with 79-67 win over Saint Louis

Chris Graham
gavin frakes
Football, Sports

Transfer Portal Update: Virginia lands New Mexico State QB Gavin Frakes

Chris Graham
snow on roads in winter
Virginia

Drivers: VDOT warns about potential refreezing overnight, through mid-day Sunday

Crystal Graham
isaac mckneely uva nc state
Basketball, Sports

Five Observations: What I saw in Virginia’s 76-60 road loss at NC State

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status