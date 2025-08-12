Longwood Basketball has a new head coach, Ronnie Thomas, who is taking over for Griff Aldrich, now the right-hand man for Ryan Odom with the UVA Basketball program.

Thomas and Longwood released the nonconference schedule for the Lancers for 2025-2026, with a couple guarantee games – at Pitt and Wake Forest – and an intriguing home game with JMU.

JMU (18-12, NET: 156 in 2024-2025) will visit the Joan Perry Brock Center on Nov. 12 to face Longwood (15-14, NET: 210).

The Lancers open with D3 Mary Baldwin (14-13 in 2024-2025) on Nov. 3.

The game with MBU is one of three against D3 opponents (Pfeiffer, Averett) on the schedule.

The game at Pitt (17-15, NET: 61) is Game 2, on Nov. 7.

The other game of note is the one in Winston-Salem at Wake Forest (21-11, NET: 69), which is set for Dec. 17.

Longwood Basketball: 2025-2026 Nonconference Schedule