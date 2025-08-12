Home Longwood Basketball: Lancers to face JMU, Pitt, Wake Forest in early-season matchups
Longwood Basketball: Lancers to face JMU, Pitt, Wake Forest in early-season matchups

Longwood Basketball has a new head coach, Ronnie Thomas, who is taking over for Griff Aldrich, now the right-hand man for Ryan Odom with the UVA Basketball program.

Thomas and Longwood released the nonconference schedule for the Lancers for 2025-2026, with a couple guarantee games – at Pitt and Wake Forest – and an intriguing home game with JMU.

JMU (18-12, NET: 156 in 2024-2025) will visit the Joan Perry Brock Center on Nov. 12 to face Longwood (15-14, NET: 210).

The Lancers open with D3 Mary Baldwin (14-13 in 2024-2025) on Nov. 3.

The game with MBU is one of three against D3 opponents (Pfeiffer, Averett) on the schedule.

The game at Pitt (17-15, NET: 61) is Game 2, on Nov. 7.

The other game of note is the one in Winston-Salem at Wake Forest (21-11, NET: 69), which is set for Dec. 17.

Longwood Basketball: 2025-2026 Nonconference Schedule

  • Nov. 3: Mary Baldwin
  • Nov. 7: at Pitt
  • Nov. 12: James Madison
  • Nov. 15: Binghamton
  • Nov. 18: UMES
  • Nov. 23: at Columbia
  • Nov. 28-30: Siena, Maine, American (all at American)
  • Dec. 3: Pfeiffer
  • Dec. 6: at Morgan State
  • Dec. 13: Delaware State
  • Dec. 17: at Wake Forest
  • Dec. 20: at North Carolina Central
  • Dec. 28: Averett

Chris Graham, labeled "fringe media" by the mainstream, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

