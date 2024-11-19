Live ice-sculpting show coming to Virginia Beach oceanfront on Saturday

A live ice-sculpting show with music, lights, lasers and fire effects, is coming to the Virginia Beach oceanfront on Saturday.

The “Fear No Ice” show performers will create a one-of-a-kind piece of ice art using chainsaws and chisels in 30 minutes.

There will be two performances at the 24th Street Park with half-hour shows at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

This is the first time the “Fear No Ice” show has come to the oceanfront.

The event is free and suitable for families. Hot chocolate and snacks will be available.

“The City of Virginia Beach, along with local hotels and restaurants, embrace unique events that encourage the community to visit the oceanfront area during the holiday season,” said William Younce, director of Beach Events. “This interactive show is a fun and entertaining opportunity to come to the oceanfront, drive through the BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights at the Beach and grab a bite to eat.

Holiday Lights at the Beach runs through Dec. 31 and begins on the boardwalk at 2nd Street. Vehicles enter the show at 2nd Street and exit the boardwalk at 33rd Street.

The drive-through experience runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. daily. It is recommended that tickets to the holiday lights event are purchased in advance.

The light show includes surfing Santa, color-changing archways, a 40-foot dancing Christmas tree and the largest and longest curved LED light tunnel in the U.S.

“There’s no better way to spend a weekend in Virginia Beach,” said Younce.

For more information, visit www.beacheventsvb.com.