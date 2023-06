I am, quite undeservedly, sitting on the front row of the press box at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., for tonight’s College World Series game between #7 Virginia (50-13) and #2 Florida (50-15).

First pitch is set for 7:09 p.m. ET. That’s 6:09 p.m. local time in Omaha, which I’m, surprisingly, having a hard time getting adjusted to.

Follow along, at your own risk, as I share observations about the game, the atmosphere, and how damn cool it is to be in Omaha.