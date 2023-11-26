Liberty shoots 65 percent, hits 15 threes in 99-62 romp over Maryland Eastern Shore

Liberty stayed unbeaten with a 99-62 win over Maryland Eastern Shore Saturday afternoon at Liberty Arena.

Kaden Metheny paced Liberty (6-0) with a game-high 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting, and Joseph Venzant (12 points, 11 rebounds) notched his first career double-double.

Joining Metheny and Venzant in double figures were Brody Peebles (15 points), Zach Cleveland (10 points) and Shiloh Robinson (10 points).

Kelechi Okworogwo led Maryland Eastern Shore (2-4) with 12 points.

Liberty shot 65 percent (39-of-60) from the field, its best effort since shooting 66 percent (35-of-53) in a 108-65 home triumph over Alcorn State on Dec. 22, 2020, and connected on 15-of-31 three-pointers (48.4 percent) on the afternoon, with seven Flames knocked down at least one triple.

The Flames tallied a season-high 25 assists on 39 made field goals, their most in a game since recording 27 assists last season against Mid-Atlantic Christian (Dec. 21, 2022).

“Any time you assist the ball 25 times on 39 baskets, I think it’s a great indicator of your selflessness,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “Defensively, we were pretty tough to play against, given all the different lineups that played together today. I’m really pleased with our group. I think it’s easy in this day and age to have a little different approach to the game if you’ve gotten a little attention. Our guys didn’t do that. They showed a great sense of maturity and appreciation for being out there and being back in front of our fans.”