Bowl games don’t matter, games sponsored by companies named RoofClaim.com matter even less, but anyway, Liberty lost its game, 21-19, to Toledo, so now, at least, we can be done with having to report on bowl games.

The Flames (8-5) finished the 2022 season with four losses in a row, and can now head into the Jamey Chadwell era, with early-signing day tomorrow.

Toledo finished with a 9-5 record. This was a Rockets team that lost 77-21 to Ohio State back in September.

Liberty, on its side, was 8-1 after beating the insides out of BYU and then winning at Arkansas in back-to-back weeks.

Then head coach Hugh Freeze got on the radar for several big-school coaching jobs, before ultimately landing at Auburn.

The Flames lost to UConn, lost at home to three-win Virginia Tech, then lost to an also-ran New Mexico State team by a 49-14 margin in their regular-season finale.

They trailed 21-7 in the fourth quarter in this one, the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl.

A 29-yard TD pass from Kaidon Salter to Treon Sibley got it to 21-13, after a missed Nick Brown PAT, with 7:24 to go.

CJ Daniels then connected with Bentley Hanshaw on a 67-yard TD strike that made it 21-19 with 3:40 left.

The two-point conversion failed, and Toledo was able to run out the clock with a couple of first-down runs by Jacquez Stuart, who had 111 yards on 23 carries on the night.