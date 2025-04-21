I am writing to express my excitement at Virginia Organizing’s strong support for the concept of a Community Vitality Fund.

I’ll highlight the crucial role such an initiative would play in strengthening our city’s economic foundation, promoting self-sufficiency, and ensuring fiscal responsibility in local governance. A well-structured fund like this is a strategic investment in our community’s long-term prosperity and security.

At a recent Waynesboro City Council budget meeting, Councilmember Terry Short proposed a Community Vitality Fund to help foster greater local help for essential community needs. It would be beneficial for all SAW (Staunton, Augusta County, Waynesboro) jurisdiction to also work towards this type of funding.

Across Virginia, cities have successfully used similar funds to support vital initiatives. Charlottesville operates the Vibrant Community Fund, which focuses on education, family services, economic development, and health. Richmond’s Positive Youth Development Fund supports community-based programs that supports the youth.

A Community Vitality Fund allows for targeted investments that aid the community. Supporting responsible food access and programs that ensures that hardworking citizens have access to quality food and care. Housing initiatives that promote ownership and affordability steps to help families build stability and wealth that contribute to the full community.

As we look to the future, we must ensure that resources are allocated wisely, focusing on local policies that strengthen the community growth. I urge city leaders and fellow residents to support the creation of a Community Vitality Fund as a means to reinforce our community stability.

Letter from Donna Yobs/Augusta County