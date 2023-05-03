Legislation goes after source of rising mental health illness among children: social media

The Kids Online Safety Act would promote privacy and give children and parents more online autonomy.

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner of Virginia and 27 colleagues introduced the legislation to make social media safer for children.

“Experts are clear: kids and teens are growing up in a toxic and unregulated social media landscape that promotes bullying, eating disorders and mental health struggles,” Warner, a former technology entrepreneur, said. “The Kids Online Safety Act would give kids and parents the long-overdue ability to control some of the least transparent and most damaging aspects of social media, creating a safer and more humane online environment.”

The legislation would provide young people and parents with the tools, safeguards and transparency they need to protect against online harms, and requires social media platforms to by default enable a range of protections against addictive design and algorithmic recommendations. The bill also requires privacy protections, dedicated channels to report harm and independent audits by experts and academic researchers to ensure that social media platforms are taking meaningful steps to address risks to kids.

Reports show that social media companies have proof that their platforms contribute to mental health issues in children and teens, and that young people have demonstrated a precipitous rise in mental health crises over the last decade.

The Kids Online Safety Act would: