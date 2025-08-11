Home Leesburg: 18-year-old in custody after self-reporting attempted-murder charge
Leesburg: 18-year-old in custody after self-reporting attempted-murder charge

prison jail
Photo: © methaphum/stock.adobe.com

Leesburg teen is in custody after self-reporting to police that he had just attempted to kill a co-worker.

Christian Keith Pulley, 18, of Leesburg, has been charged with attempted murder and kidnapping.

According to Leesburg Police, Pulley entered the lobby of the PD headquarters shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday and reported that he had just attempted to kill a person known to him at an address located in the 0 block of Catoctin Circle NE.

The address tracks to a Jimmy John’s restaurant, where, according to a report from the Loudoun Times-Mirror, Pulley is listed as a store manager.

According to the published report, Pulley told police that he had attempted to choke a 16-year-old female co-worker from behind “with the initial intent to kill her.”

The girl was able to escape, and a relative of the victim called 911 to report the attack.

The 16-year-old was treated by medical personnel and released, according to Leesburg Police.

Pulley is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 703-771-4500 or [email protected].

Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling 703-443-TIPS (8477).

