Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newslabor force data show virginia finally ahead of where things were pre covid
Virginia

Labor force data show Virginia, finally, ahead of where things were pre-COVID

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia economy
(© vepar5 – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia’s labor force participation rate is, finally, ahead of where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virginia Employment Commission reported on Friday that there were 4.53 million Virginians in the labor force in February, according to data crunched by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That number works out to 65.9 percent of the potential workforce, outpacing the 65.7 percent rate reported back in February 2020.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, naturally, being a politician, is trying to take credit for this as being the result of his policies.

“Since Day 1, I have been laser-focused on more Virginians entering the workforce and today we reached new heights,” Youngkin said. “Our approach to make Virginia more affordable for families and local businesses is working and we are pressing forward on commonsense policies to make Virginia even more competitive and bring more people into the labor force.”

Maybe Youngkin’s policy reach extends beyond Virginia’s state lines. Virginia’s unemployment rate in February was 3.2 percent, a tick below the national rate, which is at 3.5 percent.

States blue and red are adding jobs as the economy, and the country and the world, continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even with the low unemployment rates, there are still a significant number of jobs open. Nationally, according to BLS data, there were 9.9 million job openings at the end of February, and in Virginia, the number of openings was at 321,000 at the end of February.

The politics aside, this is good news, considering where we’ve been the past three years.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Youngkin, Ellis leading far-right push to keep the number of Black students at UVA in line
2 Labor force data show Virginia, finally, ahead of where things were pre-COVID
3 Gas prices down slightly, but good news: We may have seen the high-water mark
4 Shedrick, on his way to Texas, swipes at Bennett: ‘Looking forward to play in a free offense’
5 Sportswriter Jerry Ratcliffe among eight inducted into Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

Latest News

police
Virginia

Culpeper County: Fredericksburg man dies from injuries in two-vehicle accident

Chris Graham
Local

Augusta County Schools announces Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta County Public Schools has chosen the 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year, who will be recognized at the division's annual brunch on Friday.

interstate 95
Virginia

Virginia State Police: Weather was a factor in fatal Interstate 95 crash on Saturday

Chris Graham

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg on Saturday afternoon.

sweet corn
Virginia

Abnormally dry April doesn’t stop farmers from planting corn in Virginia

Crystal Graham
DMV driver's license new design
Virginia

Virginia’s official insect, state flower on new driver license design

Crystal Graham
road closed
Local

Rockingham County: Marshall Run Road will close for repairs May 1 through mid-November

Crystal Graham
uva rotunda
Virginia

Youngkin, Ellis leading far-right push to keep the number of Black students at UVA in line

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy