Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newskcms boys basketball team brings home saw tournament championship
Sports

KCMS boys basketball team brings home SAW tournament championship

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Waynesboro Schools.

Kate Collins Middle School Boys Basketball Team is the 2022-2023 Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro (SAW) Middle School Boys Tournament champion.

The team of 7th– and 8th-grade students finished their regular season 10-0.

Led by Daniel Woodard, Coach and KCMS Dean of Students, and KCMS Instructional Aide and Coach Gray Huie, the coach’s main focus was to bridge the gap between school, students and community.

“It’s more than basketball. The community always showed up, and they were very supportive, win, lose, or draw. That helped those athletes, knowing that someone else really cared about what they were participating in. Along the way, we never shortened our guys and focused on being students first. Academics was always our focus as we developed their skills. Every practice, being a student, was part of the conversation.” Woodard said.

He added “the beauty of what we had going on was that we were able to build relationships with our student athletes during the school day to help them grow and mature. We referred to them as gentlemen. We helped them form an identity beyond just being a basketball player. Our daily focus was improving that 1 percent every day.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular

1 21-year-old Charlottesville man arrested in death of UVA contractor
2 Family wants answers in Rockbridge missing person case, which takes twist with new info
3 Analysis: It’s not just as simple as saying, Virginia needs a post-up game
4 Family concerned for well-being of missing Chesterfield County attorney
5 Afton man dead, Faber teen seriously injured in Route 151 crash in Nelson County

Latest News

china
Perspectives

China brokers of Saudi Arabia-Iran agreement: Why this is a huge deal

Mel Gurtov
Joshua tree
Perspectives

Are the famous Joshua trees of the California desert really going extinct?

EarthTalk

The Joshua tree is an iconic species of the Mojave Desert that stretches across parts of southeastern California, Nevada, Arizona, and Utah.

covid-19
U.S./World

How many people died in the U.S. from COVID last week? You’d probably be surprised

Chris Graham

You probably didn’t know that there were 2,060 deaths attributed to COVID last week, but this is what we have, from the CDC.

jay woolfolk
Sports

Two-sport star Jay Woolfolk getting live reps, eval at QB in Virginia spring camp

Chris Graham
jake gelof
Sports

Virginia scores eight in the third, romps past FSU, 15-4, to finish off weekend sweep

Chris Graham
road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Road work schedule for week of March 27-31

Chris Graham
jan. 6 capitol insurrection
Perspectives

‘Our country’: The clash in the U.S. between democracy and dictatorship

Tom H. Hastings

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy