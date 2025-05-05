Home Joey Logano grinds out impressive NASCAR Cup Series victory at Texas
NASCAR

Joey Logano grinds out impressive NASCAR Cup Series victory at Texas

Rod Mullins
Published date:
Updated:
joey logano nascar
Joey Logano, driver of the #22 AAA Insurance Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Joey Logano snatched victory at Texas Motor Speedway in the Würth 400 after Michael McDowell‘s strong run ended just four laps shy of the scheduled distance.

Logano’s triumph marked his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season and his 37th career victory, crossing the finish line 0.346 seconds ahead of Ross Chastain in overtime. This win came a week after Logano faced disqualification at Talladega.

Logano, starting from a distant 27th position, steadily worked his way through the field, showcasing a fast No. 22 Team Penske Ford. Meanwhile, McDowell, who had taken the lead on a Lap 245 restart, held it through two cautions and subsequent restarts. However, with less than four laps remaining on Lap 264, Logano made a decisive low-line pass on McDowell for the lead.

One lap later, Logano’s teammate, Ryan Blaney, also passed McDowell for second. Shortly after, McDowell lost control in the turbulent air behind Blaney and crashed into the Turn 2 wall, relegating him to a 26th-place finish.

A dejected McDowell radioed to his team, “Sorry, boys, I tried.”

In the ensuing overtime restart, Logano controlled the race, clearing Blaney through the first two corners as Chastain charged into second place from the inside lane. Logano maintained his lead over the final two laps to secure the victory, marking the second consecutive win for Team Penske, following Austin Cindric‘s Talladega win.

“The sport changes so quickly,” Logano commented after the race. “It’s crazy how you can just ride these rollercoasters and just proud of the team. Finally got (sponsor) AAA Insurance into Victory Lane. They’ve been a partner of mine since I’ve been to Penske, so 13, 14 years. I’ve yet to win with them. It was awesome to get that done here.”

Chastain also had a strong recovery drive, starting from 31st and making his presence felt in the final stages of the race. “Gosh, that’s a working day,” Chastain said. “Just no confidence in the car yesterday. Y’all saw that. Just the speed of the Trackhouse cars on Saturdays is just terrible. We’re just not confident, all three drivers… So there was one pit stop today that (crew chief) Phil Surgen and the group—it takes a ton of people back at Trackhouse and on the box here in GM at Chevrolet. They made me a confident driver all of a sudden with one adjustment. It was small stuff. It doesn’t even make sense, but after that I was a confident driver.”

Blaney finished third, while Kyle Larson, who led the most laps with 90, ultimately finished fourth after losing the lead to McDowell on the late restart. Erik Jones secured fifth place, his first Top 5 finish since the fall Talladega race last year. Rounding out the Top 10 were Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon, John Hunter Nemechek, Christopher Bell and Daniel Suarez.

The race saw several other contenders encounter issues. Denny Hamlin‘s impressive streak of 21 consecutive lead-lap finishes ended on Lap 75 due to an engine failure that resulted in flames and smoke from his No. 11 Toyota. Josh Berry, who led 41 laps, also had his strong run cut short on Lap 125 when contact with the Turn 4 wall sent his No. 21 Ford to the garage for lengthy repairs.

The 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway produced a caution-filled race with 12 incidents for a total of 73 laps. Austin Cindric, who led 60 laps, was involved in a four-car crash on Lap 247. Earlier, pole sitter Carson Hocevar, who led the initial 22 laps, also suffered a similar fate in a three-car wreck after a caution disrupted the pit stop cycle.

Despite finishing 13th, William Byron maintained his lead in the series standings, holding a 13-point advantage over Larson.

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, the co-host of the “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham, and is the editor of Dickenson Media. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

ICYMI

1 Youngkin vetoes Right to Contraception Act: Reproductive choice remains under attack
2 Three Southwest Virginia corrections officers stabbed by MS-13 gang members
3 Tony Bennett-to-San Antonio not happening: Spurs name Johnson head coach
4 Baltimore Orioles GM Mike Elias needs to adjust his approach to get the O’s to the next level
5 UVA Swimming great Gretchen Walsh breaks her own 100m butterfly world record

Latest News

woman planting a flower garden
Education, Local

Veggies, herbs, fruits, oh my! Waynesboro Education Farm presents annual plant sale

Rebecca Barnabi
missing person
Local

Missing person alert: Nelson County teen may be in Waynesboro area

Chris Graham

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Darion Jaymere Bell-White.

online survey
Government, Local

Harrisonburg: VDOT survey May 5-19 to gather public input on Virginia Avenue

Rebecca Barnabi

VDOT seeks feedback on a study assessing potential solutions on Virginia Avenue between Gay Street and the Harrisonburg city limit.

theater
Arts, Local

ShenanArts presents Bible story of Joseph from ‘way, way back many centuries ago’

Rebecca Barnabi
brian o'connor college world series
Baseball

Rumor mill: Mississippi State targeting UVA Baseball coach Brian O’Connor

Chris Graham
radio
Education, Politics

Corporation for Public Broadcasting: Feds have no control of NPR, PBS content

Rebecca Barnabi
Hurricane Helene Med Flight 2 award winners Tennessee
Virginia

Med Flight helicopter pilots, crew recognized for rescue efforts during Hurricane Helene

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status