Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsjmu almost rallies back from 8 0 deficit before falling to 14 virginia 9 8
Sports

JMU almost rallies back from 8-0 deficit, before falling to #14 Virginia, 9-8

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball
(© ccestep8 – stock.adobe.com)

#14 Virginia led JMU 8-0 after five and 9-3 with two outs in the eighth.

The final: ‘Hoos 9, Dukes 8.

That one got too real there late.

JMU (24-20) got a two-out RBI single from Kyle Novak, followed by a two-run homer off the bat of Jason Schiavone, to get the score to 9-6 in the eighth.

It would get hairy in the ninth off UVA closer Jay Woolfolk, who hit the first batter, Wyatt Peifer, then surrendered a single to Jack Cone, who had a 2-for-4 night.

A throwing error by Jake Gelof put runners on second and third with nobody out, and then a wild pitch from Woolfolk allowed Peifer to score and Cone to reach third.

A Mason Dunaway RBI groundout made it 9-8. Woolfolk walked Fenwick Trimble and Mike Mancini to put two on with one out.

Woolfolk induced flyouts from Trevon Dabney and Novak to close things out for Virginia (37-11), which has now won two straight.

Connelly Early (9-1, 2.89 ERA) got the win with six shutout innings. Early scattered five hits and a walk, striking out six JMU hitters.

Ethan O’Donnell (4-for-5, RBI), Kyle Teel (3-for-5, 2 RBI), Anthony Stephan (3-for-4) Jake G,elof (2-for-5, 2 2B, RBI), Casey Saucke (2-for-4, RBI) and Luke Hanson (2-for-3) each had multi-hit nights for the Cavaliers, who had 17 hits on the night.

Virginia has the weekend off before returning to action on Wednesday with a home game against Radford.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Proposed Waynesboro tax cut will save you $54: What that $54 means you won’t get
2 ‘Trans people are just trying to be people’: A youth’s journey from she to he
3 Bookbag found at Waynesboro elementary school contained gun, drug paraphernalia
4 Youngkin defends ‘DEI is dead’ guy that he hired away from a Richmond Chick-fil-A
5 Virginia hoops target Blue Cain commits to Georgia: How this impacts 2023-2024

Latest News

Richmond Flying Squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels fall to Altoona Curve in extras, 5-4

Chris Graham
norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides win second straight over Durham Bulls with 9-1 triumph on Wednesday

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (21-7) defeated the Durham Bulls (16-12), 9-1, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park.

Augusta Health
Local

Augusta Health expands to Harrisonburg through partnership with Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare

Crystal Graham

Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare in Harrisonburg will join the Augusta Medical Group practice beginning August 1.

Ash Tree
Virginia

Emerald Ash Borer cost-share applications open through June 16

Crystal Graham
housing
Virginia

HUD to distribute $7.5 million to Virginia for efforts to increase affordable housing

Crystal Graham
mabry mill NPS
Culture

Blue Ridge Parkway begins planned Mabry Mill wheel repairs this summer

Crystal Graham
jerry ratcliffe
Sports

Video: UVA alum, Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle pays tribute to the late Terry Holland

Jerry Ratcliffe

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy