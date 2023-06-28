Jay Woolfolk had a busy spring: The UVA closer/QB is having an even busier summer

Jay Woolfolk, after a busy spring balancing his duties with UVA baseball and the UVA football team, is set up for an even busier summer.

Woolfolk, a righthander who is a projected second- or third-round 2024 MLB Draft pick, is among 24 UVA baseball players fanning out across the country playing summer baseball.

The program announced on Tuesday that Woolfolk will suit up for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks in the prestigious Cape Cod League.

I should put the word eventually in there as a qualifier, because Woolfolk will only be headed to the Cape if he doesn’t first make the USA Collegiate National Team.

Woolfolk is among three Cavaliers – along with first baseman Ethan Anderson and shortstop Griff O’Ferrall – on the 58-man training camp roster for the USA Collegiate National Team.

That 50-man roster will be cut down to the 26 that will compete in a pair of five-game series with Chinese Taipei and Japan June 30-July 12.

Woolfolk got an inning in the USA team’s intrasquad series opener on Sunday, striking out two in a tidy 1-2-3 frame, and he put up another scoreless inning on Tuesday, striking out two, walking one and allowing one base hit.

Not bad for a guy that Brian O’Connor seemed to be reluctant to use in the NCAA Tournament and College World Series.

Woolfolk, you may remember, pitched to a total of seven batters in Virginia’s postseason run, with O’Connor saying after the season-ending loss to TCU in Omaha that Woolfolk’s busy spring with baseball and spring football “took a toll on him a little bit.”

Anyway, it would seem that Woolfolk could be making a good case for making the national team, which if that happens, he might not even make it to the Cape.

In either case, the UVA football team is on Grounds, with guys enrolled in summer school and participating in summer workouts.

Woolfolk is supposed to be in the running for the QB1 spot with Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett, who got the bulk of the first-team reps in the spring, with Woolfolk getting limited live action as he balanced football and baseball.

His summer schedule would seem to point us in the direction of him putting his personal focus not on winning the QB1 job, but trying to set himself up for the 2024 MLB Draft.

Which would be a wise move on his part.