Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Isaac McKneely wants to show that he’s more than ‘just a shooter’
Basketball, Sports

Isaac McKneely wants to show that he’s more than ‘just a shooter’

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva isaac mckneely louisville
Isaac McKneely. Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Virginia guard Isaac McKneely is third in the nation in three-point percentage, but going into Wednesday’s game with Louisville, the 6’4” sophomore had shot a cool 5-of-20 (25 percent) from long-range.

He missed his first couple of jumpers in the 77-53 win, but got a three to go at the 9:37 mark of the first half, and it was like the lid came off.

iMac finished the night with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, 4-of-7 from three, and had a scintillating two-minute second-half stretch where he hit a pair of pull-up jumpers and a three to cap things off.

You can hope the good-shooting night will be a springboard for McKneely after that recent rough stretch.

“It definitely does, it helps the confidence, for sure,” McKneely told reporters after the Louisville game. “You know, when you have a few games like that where you’re not shooting it too well, like, a game like this, where you bounce back and shoot it well, definitely helps for the confidence. So, moving forward, I think that’ll help, for sure.”

McKneely averaged a modest 6.7 points per game as a freshman last season, getting 21.5 minutes per game off the bench on the veteran-laden 2022-2023 roster.

Now firmly established as the starting two guard, McKneely is putting up 11.4 points in 29.1 minutes per game, and shooting 48.6 percent from three – a marked improvement from the solid 39.2 percent mark that he’d had as a freshman.

The issue for McKneely in the four-game stretch were the shots weren’t falling was the adjustments being made by opposing coaches to try to take him out of his comfort zone – switching on screens, emphasizing closeouts when he does get a sliver of light.

The two pull-up jumpers that he made in the closing stretch Wednesday night are a big part of what McKneely is trying to do to adjust to the adjustments.

“You know, coming into the season, I wanted to showcase that I’m not just a shooter, but also, you know, teams are starting to take notice, you know, I want to shoot the three, of course, so they’re starting to get up in me and close out really hard,” McKneely said. “So, I think that creates opportunities for me, you know, to use my shot fake or use my pull-up, like you said, so just trying to showcase other areas of my game and show I’m not just a shooter.”

isaac mckneely
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

The numbers bear out that McKneely is going more to pull-up jumpers than he did last year. Data from Synergy Sports had McKneely shooting a total of 24 short- and mid-range jumpers in his freshman season; he’s already put up 29 short- and mid-range jumpshots through 14 games this season.

Where he needs to improve: making more of those shots.

The Synergy numbers have iMac connecting on just nine of those 29 jumpers (31.0 percent).

One other area that needs work: getting to, and finishing at, the rim.

Per Synergy, McKneely is 2-of-9 on shots at the rim this season.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 The big one? Forecast for up to a foot of snow possible in some parts of Virginia
2 Insulin manufacturers cap monthly cost of insulin at $35 per month
3 Bennett to his struggling Virginia team: ‘Stay together, don’t hang your head’
4 What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about the Louisville Cardinals
5 Augusta County: Did Butch Wells pressure Steven Morelli to resign his BOS seat?

Latest News

rain wind storm weather
Local, Schools

Inclement weather forecast: Augusta County Schools cancels all weekend events

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Media, U.S. & World

Virginia Beach, Chesapeake in top 10 list of most caring cities in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi

Americans donated nearly $500 billion in 2022. WalletHub released its report on the Most Caring Cities in America.

karen abraham shenandoah university provost
Local, Schools

Interim provost selected to fill permanent post at Shenandoah University

Crystal Graham

Shenandoah University’s interim provost has been selected as the new chief academic officer in a permanent capacity with the new role beginning on Jan. 12.

West Virginia train depot
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Norfolk man sentenced after high-speed chase involving stolen car, train

Crystal Graham
snow plow
Climate, Local

VDOT mobilizes nearly 1K pieces of equipment to clear snow, ice in Staunton District

Crystal Graham
spring flowers with frost
Local

City of Staunton preparing now for anticipated snow, wintry mix on Saturday

Crystal Graham
lgbtq
Cops & Courts, Schools, U.S. & World

Coalition supports parents: ‘No parent wakes up and wants to co-parent with the government’

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status