‘I’m gonna fu** you’: JAG officer indicted on eight counts after web of lies discovered

A former attorney and Army officer assigned to the JAG School in Charlottesville was indicted today by a federal grand jury in Charlottesville on multiple counts of cyberstalking, witness tampering and lying to multiple federal agencies.

The eight-count indictment charges Manfredo Madrigal, 36, a former resident of Charlottesville, with four counts of lying to multiple federal agencies, one count of witness tampering and one count of attempted witness tampering, one count of cyberstalking and one count of deletion of Army materials.

Madrigal was an active-duty Army officer and attorney when he was assigned to the JAG School in early 2022. He previously served multiple overseas tours of duty as an enlisted soldier with various units, including the 75th Ranger Regiment and 82nd Airborne Division.

In late February 2022, Madrigal was discharged from the Army and JAG School for failing to report a previous conviction for driving under the influence, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Madrigal was arrested on a criminal complaint in August 2022 as reported by Augusta Free Press.

The indictment alleges that in the overnight hours between Feb. 6-7, 2022, and while his Army discharge was pending, Madrigal deleted, without authorization, online JAG training materials.

Madrigal filmed himself doing so and narrated his motivations.

In the video, Madrigal stated, “I’m gonna fu** you,” and “I’m going to bring their house down on them.”

The same evening, Madrigal contacted the first victim and informed her that Russia reached out to him, wanted to know what he knew, and that he intended to travel to Russia. Madrigal’s cell phone records indicate he contacted the Russian embassy.

On Feb. 22, Madrigal was discharged from the JAG School and claimed that he had no unreported contact with a foreign national, which was contrary to Madrigal’s phone records and statements to the victim.

In April and May 2022, Madrigal was interviewed by the FBI about his actions. In these interviews, Madrigal made multiple false statements regarding his foreign contact and the deletion of the training materials. Madrigal claimed he learned of the deletion from a coworker but denied any involvement. Per text messages, however, Madrigal filmed his efforts to delete the module and claimed credit.

During the FBI’s investigation, agents discovered that Madrigal had been threatening victim one, a former romantic partner, both in person and via electronic means.

Between late 2021 and mid-2022, Madrigal sent the victim messages threatening her safety, career, family and pet. These messages contained compromising and sexually explicit photos of her. The victim also expressed being “terrified” of Madrigal and stated he threatened her, in-person, using a firearm at her residence and damaged her belongings.

As the FBI’s investigation progressed, agents also uncovered evidence Madrigal pressured another former romantic partner, victim two, to provide false information to the FBI about Madrigal. Victim two admitted to agents that Madrigal coached her prior to her FBI interview, and they discussed deleting incriminating text messages from his cellphone.

On Aug. 9, 2022, Madrigal and victim two were involved in a dispute in Harrison, Ark., and Madrigal pointed a pistol at her head. Madrigal was arrested by local authorities in Arkansas and later transferred to Virginia to face federal charges for his conduct involving his first victim.

