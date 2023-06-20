Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newshurricane watch storm count expected to be normal rapid intensification risk higher
U.S./World

Hurricane watch: Storm count expected to be normal, rapid intensification risk higher

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Stephanie Zick with computer
Photo courtesy Virginia Tech

If you’ve been monitoring the weather, you can’t miss the coverage of a tropical storm as the National Hurricane Center begins to issue forecast advisories for the system. Most models do not show a landfall on U.S. mainland, but the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico could be impacted, according to weather experts.

While it may seem like the hurricane season is off to a fast and furious start, a Virginia Tech meteorologist said the total number of named hurricanes and tropical storms are expected to be average. However, she also expects to see a higher-than-average number of storms going through rapid intensification where sustained winds grow quickly in a 24-hour period.

Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography in the College of Natural Resources and Environment, said her prediction is due to the above average sea surface temperatures, similar to Hurricane Ian in 2022.

“There is a developing El Niño, which generally leads to above average wind shear that hinders hurricane development and there are above average sea surface temperatures, and generally supports more hurricane development,” said Zick who is a researcher in tropical meteorology, tropical cyclones, precipitation, numerical weather prediction and model forecast verification.

With rapid intensification, there may be less time to prepare for the worst, especially for families living on the coast.

People who live in coastal areas should make preparations now before a storm hits, she said.

“At the coast, the threat is usually the greatest due to higher winds and storm surge flooding,” Zick said. “Before a storm makes landfall, there is also a higher risk of dangerous surf and rip currents.”

Flooding from the rain is possible near the coast, but also inland as the storm moves. Tornados are also possible.

No matter where you live, Zick said you should know your risks and have an emergency plan and kit.

“In the past 10 years, flooding has caused the most fatalities in landfalling tropical systems,” Zick said. “The hazards associated with tropical storms can occur hundreds of miles away from the storm center.”

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 A Waynesboro woman says her next-door neighbor is a methhead: An investigation
2 ‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle convicted of four felonies in Frederick County
3 Virginia didn’t have a full-strength Jay Woolfolk in Omaha: Spring football is why
4 Virginia overachieved to get to Omaha: But yes, this one still stings
5 Juneteenth: Recognition important, real change takes more than 24 hours

Latest News

Chris Wagner body Wintergreen Police
Local

First responders pay tribute to slain Wintergreen Police officer on Interstate 64 overpass

Crystal Graham
jarin stevenson
Sports

Five-star Jarin Stevenson to announce college decision on Wednesday: How UVA fits in

Chris Graham

I would love to think that Jarin Stevenson, when he announces his college choice on Wednesday, will pick Virginia, one of his three finalists, but, no, it can’t be likely.

person at computer keyboard
U.S./World

Report: The dark web is selling your data for less than a Big Mac

Crystal Graham

Stolen credit card information can be bought online for less than a McDonald’s Big Mac. The average price of hacked data for a consumer was below $5.35.

PBS Appalachia Virginia logo
Culture

PBS Appalachia launches with three local series to highlight Southwest Virginia

Crystal Graham
us politics congress
U.S./World

Senate committee passes intelligence bill with eye on security against China, AI

Rebecca Barnabi
mark warner
U.S./World

Mark Warner: ‘No one, including the former president, should be above the law’

Chris Graham
guns congress
U.S./World

Biden expected to veto House resolution to disapprove ATF rule on pistol braces

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy