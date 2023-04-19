Hunter Cattoor returning for fifth season at Virginia Tech, bolstering Hokies backcourt

Good news for Virginia Tech basketball fans: Hunter Cattoor is returning for a COVID redshirt year in 2023-2024.

“I want to thank my coaches, teammates and Hokie Nation for the support they’ve given me,” Cattoor said. “Since our season ended, I’ve spent a lot of time in prayer and weighing all my options. In the end, my heart was leading me back to a place that’s given so much to me. It’s an honor to play for Virginia Tech, and I look forward to what next season has in store for us.”

Cattoor averaged a career-best 10.8 points per game for Virginia Tech last season, shooting 43.0 percent from the floor and an ACC-best 42.4 percent from three.

The 6’3” guard shot better than 40 percent from three in each of his four seasons in Blacksburg.

His return bolsters a backcourt that returns Sean Pedulla (15.0 ppg, 3.8 assists/g) and sophomores Rodney Rice (7.4 ppg) and MJ Collins (4.1 ppg).

Coach Mike Young also has incoming freshmen Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young to compete for backcourt minutes.

“We fully supported Hunter and his family throughout this process, and man, am I glad he’s coming back for another year,” Young said. “He impacts winning, he’s a leader and one of the smartest players I’ve had the privilege of coaching. Hunter is a terrific representative of our program and Virginia Tech, and I’m thrilled I get to coach that young man one more year.”

Cattoor enters his fifth season at Tech fifth all-time in career threes made with 251. A.D. Vassallo (2005-09) holds the record of 267, playing 133 games. Cattoor has played 119 career games.