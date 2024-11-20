Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home House Democrats introduce legislation to block promised Trump tariffs
U.S. Politics

House Democrats introduce legislation to block promised Trump tariffs

Chris Graham
Published date:
tariffs
(© ธนากร บัวพรหม – Generated with AI – stock.adobe.com)

A group of House Democrats have introduced legislation that would take away the ability of President-elect Donald Trump from imposing import tariffs under the guise of a national emergency without congressional approval.

The Prevent Tariff Abuse Act, of course, has no chance of passing in the lame-duck session of Congress, or next year when the new Congress is convened.

The sentiment is a good one, though. Economists have roundly panned Trump’s promised tariffs, with the consensus being that tariffs will push prices for everyday goods higher and will cost hundreds of thousands of Americans their jobs.

“Congress has ceded far too much authority to the president to unilaterally raise tariffs, and in the wrong hands that power can be used to wreak economic havoc and harm broad swathes of the country,” said Virginia Democrat Don Beyer, one of the authors of the legislation. “This sensible legislation would prevent the misuse of emergency authorities by the president to impose massive costs on American families without the approval of Congress.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County pursuit of wanted man ends in eight-vehicle crash, one seriously injured
2 Local United Way closure also ends free tax prep through Valley VITA
3 UVA, Virginia Tech set for prime-time clash on Nov. 30 on ACC Network
4 Shocker: Jason Miyares passes up run for governor, going for second term as AG instead
5 Virginia Housing grant to build 10 affordable homes by 2026 with 3D construction printer

Latest News

chesapeake bay
U.S. & World News

Chesapeake Bay ‘dead zone’ near long-term average: Analysis

Chris Graham
police court law
U.S. & World News

Tennessee man wanted for Jan. 6 crimes convicted in conspiracy to murder FBI agents

Chris Graham

A Tennessee man awaiting trial for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection was convicted on Wednesday for his role in a conspiracy to murder FBI agents.

acc football
Football

ACC Football: The path to Charlotte runs through … Charlottesville?

Scott German

The path to the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 7 will weave its way through Charlottesville on Saturday. 

arrest ransom
Virginia News

Six-year sentence imposed in $4M Virginia Department of Health embezzlement scheme

Crystal Graham
Arts, Culture, Travel

Staunton High theater to present free performance of district-winning show ‘Three Emmelines’

Rebecca Barnabi
police court law
Virginia Politics

Warner, Kaine accepting applications for open U.S. Attorney spots

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia map
Local News

Virginia Department of Education chooses nominees for national award from Galax, Harrisonburg

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status