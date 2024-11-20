House Democrats introduce legislation to block promised Trump tariffs

A group of House Democrats have introduced legislation that would take away the ability of President-elect Donald Trump from imposing import tariffs under the guise of a national emergency without congressional approval.

The Prevent Tariff Abuse Act, of course, has no chance of passing in the lame-duck session of Congress, or next year when the new Congress is convened.

The sentiment is a good one, though. Economists have roundly panned Trump’s promised tariffs, with the consensus being that tariffs will push prices for everyday goods higher and will cost hundreds of thousands of Americans their jobs.

“Congress has ceded far too much authority to the president to unilaterally raise tariffs, and in the wrong hands that power can be used to wreak economic havoc and harm broad swathes of the country,” said Virginia Democrat Don Beyer, one of the authors of the legislation. “This sensible legislation would prevent the misuse of emergency authorities by the president to impose massive costs on American families without the approval of Congress.”